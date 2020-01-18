Heard something the other day about the Bible calling 40 days of rain The Great Flood, but, in Louisiana, it’s called “January.”
OK, so January has 31 days, and we must include those later December days to make the 40 days. The good news is the sunshine we might get a few days into this week before rain settles in for another stretch run for next weekend.
The good news is Coastal Zone duck hunters got a late push of birds on Saturday’s cold front for their final weekend.
Still, rain here and up north is affecting deer hunting. Flooding has forced state deer managers to close parts of the Atchafalaya Basin in State Deer Area 5 including the Attakapas Wildlife Management Area and takes in portions of Iberville, St. Martin, St. Mary and Iberia parishes west of the East Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee, east of the West Atchafalaya Basin Protection Levee and south of Alligator Bayou and Bayou Sorrel. These areas will reopen when the Atchafalaya River falls to 14 feet on the Butte LaRose gauge.
And, deer hunting will close Tuesday on “all lands east of the west Mississippi River levee in East Carroll Parish due to flooding” and will remain closed until the Mississippi River falls to 41 feet on the Vicksburg, Mississippi, gauge.
Flooding also forced Wildlife and Fisheries to close Lincecum, Jacks Bayou, Union Point, Blackhawk, the Blackhawk boat launch and Dobbs Bay roads on the Richard Yancey WMA.
Resident game
When it comes to hunting seasons, small-game hunters can set their calendars from the jump. It would take a cataclysmic event to change rabbit and squirrel seasons from October’s first Saturday through the last day in February — Oct. 3-Feb. 28. Same’s true for the quail season — always September’s third Saturday through February’s last day — Nov. 21-Feb. 28.
Then, there’s the 2021 May squirrel season — May 1-23 on private lands only.
It’s more complicated when it comes to translating the proposed deer seasons into dates.
For instance, take the outline for State Deer Area 1. Here’s how the season dates are presented:
Archery: OPENS: First day of October. CLOSES: Last day of January. For Primitive Firearms (All either-sex except as noted): OPENS: Second Saturday of November. CLOSES: Friday after second Saturday of November. OPENS: Monday after the next-to-last Sunday of January. CLOSES: Last day of January and it's even more complicated for seven of the other 10 deer areas.
After sitting down with calendars covering the next 16 months, here are the proposed 2020-2021 resident-game hunting dates — you already know Louisiana is divided into 10 areas for the deer season, so here’s the breakdown:
During archery seasons, hunters are allowed to take either-sex deer except when bucks-only firearms seasons are in progress.
The Archery Season dates: Areas 3, 7, 8 & 10, Sept. 19-Jan. 15; Areas 1, 2 & 4, Oct. 1-Jan. 31; Areas 5, 6 & 9, Oct. 1-15 (bucks only) & Oct. 16-Feb. 15 (either sex)
And the Firearms seasons dates when hunters can take either-sex deer except where a “bucks-only” season is listed:
- Area 1: Primitive Weapons, Nov. 14-20 & Jan. 25-31; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 21-Dec. 11 & Jan. 4-24; with/without dogs, Dec. 12-Jan. 3.
- Area 2: Primitive Weapons, Oct. 24-30 & Jan. 18-24; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 31-Dec. 9; with/without dogs, Dec. 10-Jan. 17.
- Area 3: Primitive Weapons, Oct. 10-16 & Jan. 4-10; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 17-Nov. 29; with/without dogs, Nov. 30-Jan. 3.
- -Area 4: Primitive Weapons, Nov. 14-20 & Jan 25-31; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 21-Dec. 11 & Jan. 4-24; with/without dogs, Dec. 12-Jan. 3.
- Area 5: Primitive Weapons, Nov. 14-20 (either sex) & Jan. 25-31 (bucks only); Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 21-Dec. 11, bucks only, except either-sex take allowed Nov. 21-22 & Nov. 27-29; with/without dogs, Dec. 12-Jan. 24, bucks only, except either-sex take allowed Dec. 12-13 & Dec. 19-20.
- Area 6: Primitive Weapons, Nov. 14-20 & Jan. 25-31; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 21-Dec. 11; with/without dogs, Dec. 12-Jan. 24.
- Area 7: Primitive Weapons, Oct. 10-16 & Jan. 4-10; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 17-Nov. 29; with/without dogs, Nov. 30-Jan. 3.
- Area 8: Primitive Weapons, Oct. 10-16 & Jan. 4-10; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 17-Nov. 29; with/without dogs, Nov. 30-Jan. 3.
- Area 9: Primitive Weapons, Nov. 14-20 (either sex) & Jan. 25-31 (bucks only); Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Nov. 21-Dec. 11, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Nov. 21-22 & Nov. 27-29; with/without dogs, Dec. 12-Jan. 24, bucks only except either-sex take allowed Dec. 12-13 & Dec. 19-20.
- Area 10: Primitive Weapons, Oct. 10-16 & Jan. 4-10; Modern Firearms/still-hunt only, Oct. 17-Jan. 3.
And, the proposed 2021 turkey season dates include a statewide Friday opening because Good Friday falls inside the state’s turkey-hunting framework: Area A: April 2-May 1. Area B: April 2-24. Area C: April 2-17 with the special Youth/Physically Challenged weekend set March 27-28.
More rainbows
Seven south Louisiana ponds will receive additional rainbow trout Tuesday: Oil & Gas Park in Jennings, 500 pounds; Southside Regional Park in Youngsville, 200 pounds; Girard Park in Lafayette, 200 pounds; Burbank Park in Baton Rouge, 400 pounds; Sidney Hutchinson Park in Walker, 200 pounds; Zemurray Park in Hammond, 300 pounds; and, Joe W. Brown Park in New Orleans, 500 pounds.
It’s among 4.400 pounds of rainbows stocked across the state this month.
If you’re 16 or older, you must have a valid state basic fishing license to take advantage of this opportunity.