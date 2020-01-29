All hail Jack Varnado and Hunter Robertson.
These two Junior Southwest Bassmasters hauled in a five-bass limit weighing 10 pounds, 15 ounces to win Sunday’s Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster Junior Series tournament on Toledo Bend.
The nearest team to the Denham Springs-based JSB team came from Gage Dowers and Grant Williams representing the Southwest Louisiana Junior Anglers. Their five bass weighed 7-2.
Varnado and Robertson have partnered in local tournaments for three years, and earned $217 for their club along with a berth in this year’s Bassmaster Junior Series National Championship.
The tournament report stated Varnado boated a 3-3 bass on his sixth cast of the morning, and the team had a “limit in the live well soon after, and were able to cull four times later that afternoon.”
“I caught (the 3-3) on a Red Bug Shaky Head worm,” Varnado told B.A.S.S. “We were fishing 21 feet deep, but there was a ledge that dropped off and that’s where we found them.”
Robertson’s biggest bass was a 2½ pounder reportedly caught on a Red Bug Shaky Head, and, the report continued Robertson had “what boat captain Chad Varnado (Jack’s dad) estimated to be an 8-pounder, but it swam underneath the boat and slipped off the line.”
“That was the only fish they hooked that they didn’t put in the boat,” the elder Varnado said. “They had 10 bites and nine keepers. I’m very proud of both of them.”
Other Louisiana teams in the top 10 included Carter Carriere and Evan Hebert (4th, 4-12) from Southwest Central Bassmaster; and, Caden Cooley and Landin Draughn (6th, 4-2) from Anacoco High.
A high school giant
Matthew and Christopher Kahrs of Barbe High made up the top Louisiana team in the two-day Bassmaster High School Open on Toledo Bend. Their 15 pounds, 6 ounces placed second to the 18-4 catch brought in by Texas’ Atascocita Top Gun Anglers team of Maverick Winford and Ian Ratliff.
But it was Matthew Kahrs who stole the show. He weighed in a 10-9 monster largemouth he reportedly caught in 10 feet of water on a watermelon candy-colored Baby Brush Hog. The fish qualified him for the ongoing Toledo Bend Lunker program. The fish was returned to the water, and the 17-year-old will receive a replica of the bass.
Twelve states sent 174 teams to the event. Other southeastern parishes and Acadiana area teams in the top 20 included Matthew Milioto and Jace Martin (7th, 14-0) of Lutcher; Bryant Martin and Grant Schexnailder (9th, 13-5) of Notre Dame High; Chance Shelby and Jackson Broderick (15th, 11-6) of Live Oak High; Daniel Waguespack and Reese Aucoin (16th, 11-4) of Ascension Anglers; Cayden Walls and Connor Moulin (17th, 11-1) of Central High; and, Hunter Pinho and Jake Childress (20th, 9-10) of Patterson High.
Closures
State Wildlife and Fisheries announced several closures this week. Among them:
Effective Feb. 2, the Woodworth Shooting Range will be closed on Sundays, but will remain open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturday each week, except a noon-5 p.m. opening on the third Saturday of each month.
The range needs more safety officers, and the LDWF appealed for volunteers to be trained for that job. Call Kyle Reed (318) 484-2212 or email: kreed@wlf.la.gov if interested.
Flooding has forced closure of Cas-Cas Road, North Bayou Natchitoches Road to Red River Bay and South Bayou Natchitoches Road from the Bayou de Sot Crossing to Smith Bay in the Grassy Lake WMA in Avoyelles Parish, and Sandy Bayou Road and Muddy Bayou Road to vehiculer traffic in the Dewey Wills WMA. The latter two roads remain open to ATV/UTV use.