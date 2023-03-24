KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jeff Gustafson is making a bid to be the first Canadian to win the Bassmaster Classic. The Ontario angler came in with a five-bass limit weighing 18 pounds, 8 ounces to hold the lead after the first day of the three-day event on the Tennessee River.
Louisiana's two anglers, Greg Hackney from Gonzales and Tyler Rivet from Raceland, survived the cold and rain, with Hackney holding down 11th place after a four-fish catch weighing 12 pounds, 7 ounces.
Rivet is in 27th place with after an 8-7 catch.
The field will be cut down to the top 25 after Saturday's second round.