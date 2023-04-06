Louisiana’s recreational offshore fishermen will be able to catch red snapper daily beginning May 26 after the state Wildlife and Fisheries Commission approved their season Thursday.
The 2023 season will continue the 2022 three fish per day limit — with a continued 16-inch minimum length — but the everyday allowance substitutes for a weekend-only season last year.
The expanded days comes after Louisiana’s annual allocation went to 934,587 pounds, which is up from 2022’s 809,000-pound allotment. State Wildlife and Fisheries marine fisheries managers were able to carry the recreational red snapper season through Dec. 31 last year.
In addition to state basic and saltwater licenses, offshore anglers targeting all reef fish, including red snapper, must have a fee-free Recreational Offshore Landing Permit.