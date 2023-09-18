Wrote a few things in my bowling writer’s notebook for this week’s column during league on Thursday while wondering how much worse my bowling can get on a new lane pattern. But I digress.
PBA League
I think most bowling fans are excited that the PBA League will begin Sunday afternoon on FS1. I have a feeling Portland, Maine, and Bayside Bowl will be rocking for four straight nights on TV.
Bayside Bowl is home of the best, loudest and craziest bowling fans who have done the most to make the PBA League what it is. And, once Tom Clark and the association got smart and made sure there was a hometown team, the Portland Lumberjacks, the excitement was revved up that much more.
Now the PBA League is an exhibition in many ways. But there is good money for the teams ($100,000 split five ways for the winners), and those who were dropped from rosters and not drafted in July have expressed their disappointment for not getting a shot on one of the teams. But this event hit its zenith when Clark found what was then a hidden little 12-lane jewel in Portland with its quirky fans, and now the Elias Cup has some meaning.
Of course, Portland winning the title three straight times has hyped the crowd level, including in 2019 when the Bayside fans literally stormed the approaches from the stands much like it was a football field.
Portland, coached by Tim Mack, again will have on its roster Wes Malott, Kris Prather, Kyle Troup, Graham Fach and Arturo Quintero.
Of course, all the stars will be taking part with Jason Belmonte and Jacob Butturff on the L.A. Express, Sean Rash on the Milwaukee Pounders, Jesper Svensson on the Silver Lake Atom Splitters and E.J. Tackett on the Motown Muscle. There are so many more. It will be a fun competition to watch.
The event starts Sunday at 4 p.m., with Monday’s coverage at 6 p.m. Next Tuesday’s semifinals will be at 7 p.m. with the Elias Cup decided on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. All the shows on FS1 will be live with the exception of Tuesday, which will be taped earlier in the day.
Youth bowling thoughts
I find the matchups we are seeing in a lot of the youth tournaments the last few months very fascinating. The girls 18 division has been fabulous with Jordan Wingerter, Caroline Engeron, Olivia Barea, Sydney Lee and others battling for titles in a division that has seen some changes as bowlers go off to college.
In the boys 18 and 15 divisions we’ve seen a continuation of some New Orleans stars continuing to shine and also a new name and school already being mentioned. Jacob Vangilder winning the scratch match and finishing second at the Strikeout here reminds you until Brother Martin gets beat, it is still the top team in the state.
But Slidell, a first-year team in 2023, had the Strikeout winner in Hunter Mullen, and John Curtis’ first-year team in 2024 may already have a young star in Carter Santangelo. And, here in the Baton Rouge area, let’s not forget state average record-holder Preston West.
One bowler does not a team make, but these names are just some of the high school names that we are keeping a close eye on as prep bowling takes another turn with the new year.
Last year, it was the exciting debut of the singles stepladder. This year, there will be three team championships decided. Besides the girls title, there will be two boys champions based on classifications crowned. I can’t wait until Jan. 15.
After the way this league season has begun, I think this week I will wish myself good luck and good bowling.
Also, one final note: Beginning on Oct. 3, the bowling column will move to a new location on TheAdvocate.com website. Please continue to join us as we update the scores, tournaments and high school highlights in South Louisiana.
Honor Roll
TOP HOUSE LEADERS
Men
All Star Lanes
Clayton Craighead 786 (279); Mykel Holliman 781 (269); Josh Phillips 766 (265); Woody W 760 (258); Brian Dinh 758 (267); Chad Broussard 754 (276); Jarryd Cornelious 750 (300); Troy Cedotal 745 (267); Chad McCain 736 (280); Darren Broussard 729 (252); Fred Taylor 728 (258); Larry Dents 725 (247); Jonathan Lipsky 724 (267); Jason Giamanco 723 (270); Brian Yoches 721 (279).
Premier Lanes
Sumner Taylor 769 (276); Matt Spurgeon 751 (266); Kris Olivia 739 (266); Ryan Aime 737 (266); Yosef Mamo 719 (274); Robbie Villenurve 703 (262); Whitney Ledet 700 (258); John Montgomery 699 (269); Rick Moran Jr., 699 (262); David Michel 686 (235); Dustan Himel 685 (277); Brian Moore 686 (256); KJ Macaluso 677 (234); Josh Winstead 676; Bobby Herring 673 (237)
Women
All Star Lanes
Deidra Johnson 757 (227); Felicia Baker 717 (247), 663, 619; Patsy Dew 658 (238), 652; Tiffany Blackwell 650 (243); Sonja Franklin 640 (237); Lakeya Smith-Anthony 634 (222), 607; Lucreta Franklin 624 (238), 601; Bailee Chapman 618 (225); Alanna Coward 610 (216); Barbara Baker 608 (215); Cassandra Lacour 607 (230), 593; Karen Lane 603 (221); Karen Beam 588 (225); Kari Fritter 586 (201); Rochelle Smith 583 (242)
Premier Lanes
Bailee Chapman 645 (239); Jamie Johnson 565 (212); Madison Comeaux 547 (201); Vicky Fonte 532 (189); Loren Decoteau 523 (200); Emily Spurgeon 520 (200); April Owens 516 (194); Stephanie Graham 505 (200)
Youth leagues
U18-13
Braiden Torres 692 (237); Preston West 627 (266); Grant Pendergraft 622 (247); Gracie Dawson 616 (235); Luke Ackoury 609 (225); Andre Hodge 594 (234); Anthony Authement 589 (234); Sydney Lee 572 (210); Eliot Douenias 563 (200); Dylan Powers 537 (216); Jackson Dukes 516 (188); Alex Duhon 509 (212); Kaedyn Mumphrey 482 (193); Molly Milligan 475 (180)
U12
Rhylee Mumphrey 460 (163); Liam Guitreau 414 (153); Adley Pendergraft 252 (91)
Senior leagues
Men
Bernie Gourgues 671 (247); Jude Robert 662 (246); Brien Stewart 650 (269); 615; Gary Zeringue 649 (253), 634; Pete Palisi 642 (236); Mike Ross 634 (235), 600, 588; Brian Von Gruben 628 9236), 577; Tim Toler 627 (224); Bryant Lodge 615 (248); Jerry Campbell 597 (232); Jerry Deslatte 591 (216), 590, 587; James Bowman 585 (224); Bobby Hebert 581 (226); Anthony Rotolo 574 (221); Greg Pierce 573 (221)
Women
Wilhelmina Allen 537 (210); 490, 467; Sandra Williams 495 (191); Mary Phills 493 (202); Deborah Zeringue 488 (196); Della Perkins 486 (196); Lena Soto 484 (179); Brenda Williams 483 (176), 449; Ellen Sonnier 477 (187); Kathy Cross 476 (159); Euna Blakeman 467 (163); Joan Corne 461 (168); Donna Baker 457 (165); Pat Mauras 448 (150); Bridget Soileau 447 (158); Diane Smith 443 (155); Bettye Winham 443 (160)