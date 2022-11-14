One of bowling’s all-time professional stars and one of the game’s top instructors are teaming up this Saturday through Monday for some bowling instruction sessions for youth and adult bowlers in Baton Rouge.
Norm Duke — a winner of 40 PBA titles, including seven majors along with more titles and two majors on the PBA50 tour — will be in town to work with youth bowlers. Recently, Monday was added for Duke to work with adult bowlers.
Joining Duke will be Susie Minshew, a veteran teacher of the game. Minshew has been a coach for Team USA, coached the Republic of Panama and received some of the nation’s top honors for coaching in this sport.
On Saturday at All Star Lanes in Baton Rouge, Duke and Minshew will conduct a clinic for youth bowlers with an average of 160 and below. On Sunday, the clinic will be for those with an average of 161 and above.
Check-in for each session is 8:30 a.m., and the sessions will run from 9 a.m. to around 4 p.m. Only those who have signed up will be allowed in the bowlers' area, and there will be a chance for pictures and autographs for those participating in the event.
The price is $45 for the day.
Duke also added Monday for adult bowlers, with sessions going from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. These sessions cost $139, and bowlers may enter only one. They are limited to 20 bowlers each.
If you saw as I did or took part in one of the sessions when Walter Ray Williams Jr. came into town a year or so ago, the chance to work in a tightly controlled environment with someone like Duke is an invaluable learning tool.
I would think space will go quickly for Monday’s event, and there were already a lot of people signed up for the youth event. Go to www.Strikeability.com to sign up. You must sign up ahead of time to participate.
New coach At SJA
Congrats to Garth Ridge, who has been named the bowling coach at St. Joseph’s Academy.
He should be a good addition to that program as it continues to move forward in the local and state bowling circles. Jordan Wingerter had one of the state’s best averages last year at the school, and in 2021 he was the runner-up in the state singles championship.
The local high school coaches had their meeting at All Star on Thursday, which is a signal that it won’t be long before the season kicks off again in 2023 with Brother Martin and the Denham Springs girls looking to repeat as champions in a year with an exciting new singles format finally set to go.
The singles championship now will feature a step-ladder TV format after the qualifying round to determine the winner. Also, there is a proposal before the LHSAA in January that if approved would in 2024 split the 100 boys/open schools into two state championship divisions with 16 qualifying teams in each.
Storm Youth Championships
We are going to be talking about the Storm Youth Championships that will come to Baton Rouge in March, and we might as well talk about the November event in Florida since Dutchtown’s Ashtyn Yoches is already experiencing it and having success.
Saturday in the five-game short pattern portion of the event, she averaged 191.8, just missing first place and earning the silver medal in the competition.
City tournament
Before it sneaks up on everyone, the city championships will be Jan. 7-8 and Jan. 14-15 at All Star Lanes with entries closing a little over a month from now. There are lots of extra money-winning opportunities, including $200 given away in every shift of the tournament.
This is going to be the first try for the adult version of the tournament since 2019, and hopefully everyone that can will try to give it a shot this time around. An extra $500 has been added to the prize fund in several of the open and women’s divisions.
Check out the honor roll scores, including 800 sets topping both houses. Back with you on Nov. 29. Until then, good luck and good bowling.
TOP HOUSE LEADERS
Men
All Star Lanes
Mykel Holliman 805 (269); Allen Cope 783 (278); Paul Brown 782 (299); Clayton Craighead 781 (300); Chad Conard 774 (300); Michael Williston 770 (277); Mike Huguet 755 (258); Mike Baham 755 (286); Frederic Taylor 751 (286); Peter Bowlin 743 (278); Troy Cedotal 740 (263); Joey Estess 739 (257); Justin Davis 737 (256); Jose Coston 736 (290); John Montgomery 736 (278).
Premier Lanes
Jacob Duhon 803 (287); Harry Kaywood 762 (258); Robbie Villenurve 749 (279); John Montgomery 740 (268); Ryan Beam 738 (277); Rob Thomas 725 (269); Kerry Landry 713 (267); KJ Macaluso 712 (284); Randy Summers 711 (255); Brian Yoches 704 (258): Juan Farrell 703 (269); Chase Roper 700 (246); Jacob Winstead 699 (256); Jason Anderson 685 (276); Dale Achord 683 (255)
Women
All-Star Lanes
Otia Moore 792 (268), 627; Felicia Baker 694 (245), 628; Tiffany Blackwell 692 (237); Karen Beam 675 (246), 609; Natalie White 655 (276), 642; Jessica Holliman 647 9231); Eva Courtney 622 (258); Emma Delatte 618 (215); Kerstyn Rush 616 (212); Sarah Broussard 614 (219); DeDe Grant 610 (236); Patsy Dew 605 (224); Becky LeDuff 601 (224); Christine Dunaway 601 (236); Bernadine Thompson 600 (228).
Premier Lanes
Madison Comeaux 637 (224); Ranoda Deutsch 609 (249); Karen Beam 593 (233); Coye Melancon 542 (194); Kelly Schmidt 531 (203); Lana Girouard 525 (179); Jamie Johnson 518 (193); Kim Cessna 512 (187); Laura Cendebat 505 (193); Priscilla Freyou 504 (188); Cherie Hymel 503 (201)
Youth Leagues
U18-13
Layla Legendre 684 (203); Austin Nguyen 666 (259); Austen Kirby 664 (237); Jordan Wingerter 624 (237); Jordan Wingerter 624 (235); Chase Cagnolatti 595 (226); Emily Hymel 578 (249); Sydney Lee 553 (194); Addison Legendre 536 (201); Aiden Kirby 506 (181); Anthony Authement 506 (208); Kardyn Mumphrey 504 (199)
U12
Riley Freeman 412 (150)
Senior Leagues
Men
Brien Stewart 705 (275); Gary Zeringue 668 (300), 644; Loyd Hutchinson 666 (259); Brian Von Gruben 664 (242), 638; Dave LeBlanc 644 (254); Vic Sages 642 (226), 602; Johnnie Duncan 631 (245); Hugh Ramirez 630 (249); Mike Maher 628 (246), 621; Wilbert Ursin 621 (246); Bob Hebert 620 (217); Bernie Gourgues 618 (234); Darrell Dupuy 614 (209); Josh Irving 608 (226); Wayne Candebat 597 (218)
Women
Claudette Leboeuf 560 (202), 494; Deborah Zeringue 539 (209), 496; Terri Durr 514 (195), 488; Shirley Peterson 508 (181), 499; Brenda Williams 501 (178); Debra Bolling 492 (180), 473; Kathleen Creel 487 (171); Patricia Bates 480 (222), 478; Kay Neal 479 (173); Lana Girouard 478 (180); Butchie Martone 473 (180), 460; Lynn Holder 473 (183); Barbara Tullier 463 (161); Charlene LeBlanc 462 (167); Mary Phills 459 (168)