Dutchtown High coach Guy Mistretta doesn’t understand why one of his defensive linemen hasn’t received more love on the recruiting trail.
Diego Spears is a senior, building on a strong junior season, which he ended with a unanimous selection to the District 5-5A first team. Now, he’s the anchor of a dominant defensive line. And the Griffins are off to a 2-0 start after allowing only 16 points to Northshore in their season opener and shutting out Ponchatoula in Week 2.
At 6-foot, Spears is strong, quick and technically sound. He frustrates opposing offensive linemen, he’s skilled enough to line up on the edge, and he has a great motor, one he uses to take control of games.
But he has only one offer, from Louisiana Christian University, a private NAIA school in Pineville.
“He's our most productive guy up front,” Mistretta said, “and he was last year as well. I think his recruiting is going slow because of his size, which is just silly to me because all you gotta do is put on the film and watch how productive he is.”
Spears broke out for Dutchtown in his seventh game as a junior, a shutout win over Live Oak. He recorded two sacks, forced a fumble, broke up a pass and collected 12 tackles, four of which were for a loss of yards.
“I would say that’s the first time you saw him take over a game,” Mistretta. “And then he just carried over throughout the district play. He was something else.”
Spears and his coach are hoping an even more productive senior season can attract a few more offers, potentially from NCAA Division I schools at the FCS level. So far, he’s off to a great start.
Through two games, he already has a sack, a recovered fumble, three hurries and nine solo tackles, four for a loss.
“(A scholarship) would help out later in life,” Spears said, “even if I don't make it farther than college football. This is the game I love, so I want to play as long as I can.”
Spears also wants to work toward a scholarship, he said, to make his parents proud. His mom was diagnosed with breast cancer when he was in eighth grade. Today, she’s in remission, but still undergoing treatment, and she tries to attend every Dutchtown game.
“My mom is my world, my heart,” Spears said. “I would do anything for her at any time. I’ll do anything to protect her. And I want to be somebody that she can be proud of because she always tells me that that I'm getting opportunities that most kids don't and that I should really take advantage of that.”
The diagnosis was partly why, Mistretta said, Spears didn’t burst out of his shell until the summer before his junior year, when he committed to improving his physical strength.
Today, when Mistretta looks up at the leaderboards in the Dutchtown weight room, with school records listed for different weights, he sees Spears listed in the top two or three in each one.
It’s strength that’ll serve Spears at his next stop, wherever it may be.
“Those guys,” Mistretta said, “they look at those measurements, to me, to a fault. But he's going to find a spot, and they're gonna be happy with it, I can promise you.”