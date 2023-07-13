Red snapper

Lillian Landry made the most of a recent offshore trip with her dad, Trey Landry, and the St. Joseph's Academy sophomore showed the bounty of Louisiana's deep-water fishery with one of the three red snapper she caught that day. The latest state estimates indicate offshore anglers are near 2022's annual quota, but the good news is Louisiana could see an increase in its annual allocation for private recreational anglers in 2023.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Through a declaration of emergency, state Wildlife and Fisheries interim secretary Robert Shadoin approved a move to increase the daily limit for red snapper from three to four for private recreational and state-charterboat fishermen.

The move will become effective Monday.

State fisheries managers, through the LA Creel data-collection program, have documented a lower-than-expected take of red snapper through the season, which began May 26 with a three-fish-per-day limit.

A new higher state allocation for 2023 — from nearly 816,000 pounds in 2022 to this year’s 934,587 pounds — prompted the move from a Friday-through-Sunday season to a seven-day-a-week season this year.

Through June 25 data estimates, the private recreational red snapper take totals 191,965 pounds, or slightly more than 20% of the 2023 allotment.

