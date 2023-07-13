Through a declaration of emergency, state Wildlife and Fisheries interim secretary Robert Shadoin approved a move to increase the daily limit for red snapper from three to four for private recreational and state-charterboat fishermen.
The move will become effective Monday.
State fisheries managers, through the LA Creel data-collection program, have documented a lower-than-expected take of red snapper through the season, which began May 26 with a three-fish-per-day limit.
A new higher state allocation for 2023 — from nearly 816,000 pounds in 2022 to this year’s 934,587 pounds — prompted the move from a Friday-through-Sunday season to a seven-day-a-week season this year.
Through June 25 data estimates, the private recreational red snapper take totals 191,965 pounds, or slightly more than 20% of the 2023 allotment.