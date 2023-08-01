Editor's note: We're counting down to the Saints' Sept. 10 season opener against the Tennessee Titans with a look at the greatest Saints at each number from The Advocate book "Saints By The Numbers." Tuesday marks 40 days until kickoff, so we remember No. 40, fullback Brian Milne:
40 Brian Milne
RB, 2000
On the afternoon of Dec. 30, 2000, fullback Brian Milne touched the football just one time in an NFC wildcard playoff game with the reigning Super Bowl champion St. Louis Rams — and even that one wasn’t supposed to happen.
The 6-foot-3, 255-pound five-year veteran, who was known more for being a lead blocker and special teams player, had caught five passes and carried the ball twice in 16 regular-season games that year.
But the moment that etched Milne’s name in Saints’ lore came with 1:51 remaining in that tense playoff game.
The Saints, who were a frustrating 0-4 all-time in the playoffs, were clinging to a 31-28 lead and the Rams were going to get the ball back as a once-raucous Superdome crowd of more than 70,000 looked on nervously.
After a Rams' defensive stop, the Saints were forced to punt. Surely, St. Louis would have a lot of time for future Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and the “Greatest Show on Turf” to pull out a win — or force overtime.
But the reigning Super Bowl champions never got the chance and the Saints snuffed out their hopes of another title. Milne saw to that.
Speedy wide receiver Az-Zahir Hakim, who had returned two punts for touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons, muffed Toby Gowin’s kick inside his 10-yard line.
In the seconds that followed, Saints radio play-by-play man Jim Henderson made one of the franchise’s legendary calls with Milne in a role he had been unaccustomed to playing.
“Hakim dropped the ball! Hakim dropped the ball!” Henderson bellowed into his microphone. “Brian Milne might have fallen on it at the 10-yard line. It’s New Orleans Saints football!
“Brian Milne, the most unlikely hero of them all, falls on the fumble — the muff by Hakim! There is a god after all!”
Because Milne was Johnny-on-the-spot to corral the loose ball, the Saints were able to run out the clock to seal the first postseason win in franchise history.
It turned out to be the final time Milne, who was playing on a one-year contract, touched the ball for the Saints. He had no stats in the NFC divisional playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings the next week and wasn’t re-signed for the 2001 season.
Milne was not signed by any other team and he retired from football at the age of 27 — with the memory that he made the play that officially ended the franchise's playoff drought.
Other Players
Robert Massey, CB * 1989-90
A second-round draft pick, No. 46 overall, Massey started all 32 games he played in and had five interceptions as a rookie before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals.