Editor's note: We're counting down to the Saints' Sept. 10 season opener against the Tennessee Titans with a look at the greatest Saints at each number from The Advocate book "Saints By The Numbers." Sunday marks 28 days until kickoff, so we remember No. 28, safety Gene Atkins:
28 Gene Atkins
S, 1987-93
Gene Atkins didn’t acquire the nickname “Mean Gene” for no reason.
Atkins played with an edge, and a rather sharp one at that, during a successful seven-year stay in New Orleans.
Patrolling the back end of the defense that improved year-by-year under then-defensive coordinator Steve Sidwell, Atkins was a fan favorite.
He drew extra praise from the fans, however, when he brought the wood with big hits against ball carriers who happened to venture into his territory.
A compact, 5-foot-11, 201-pounder, Atkins always looked like he was ready to deliver a lick whether he was on the field or off it.
Playing in the nickel and dime packages in his first three seasons, the seventh-round draft pick from Florida A&M intercepted three passes as a rookie.
He then picked off four more in his second season to earn more playing time, establishing himself as a trusted pro.
He got 12 starts as a third-year player, then won the starting job at free safety for the 1990 season.
Atkins continued to improve after stepping into the fulltime starting role with sure tackling, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries.
In 1991, on the day the Saints clinched their first division title in the 25-year history of the franchise, Atkins had the game of his life.
He was credited with eight tackles and tied the club record with three interceptions in a 27-3 laugher over the Phoenix Cardinals.
Atkins had a fourth pick that afternoon, but it was nullified by a roughing the passer penalty on teammate Pat Swilling.
“He played a hell of a game,” Saints coach Jim Mora said of Atkins. “The thing is he works hard all the time, and good things usually happen to guys who work hard.”
The three-interception game pushed Atkins’ total to a career-high five for the season and he wound up leading the NFL with 198 return yards when the Saints had the most dominant defense in the league.
He had at least three interceptions in five of his seven seasons with the team and left the Saints with 21 picks— which is still fourth in club history — after playing in 107 games with 87 starts.
Atkins also had 13 fumble recoveries and 11 forced fumbles.
During his seven-year stay in New Orleans, the Saints never had a losing season.
Saints Stats
Year G-GS Tackles INTs FRs FF
1987 13-5 36 3 1 0
1988 16-6 50 4 2 1
1989 14-12 76 1 2 0
1990 16-16 66 2 3 5
1991 16-16 75 5 2 4
1992 16-16 84 3 1 1
1993 16-16 75 3 2 0
Totals 107-87 462 21 11 13