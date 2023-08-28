Editor's note: We're counting down to the Saints' Sept. 10 season opener against the Tennessee Titans with a look at the greatest Saints at each number from The Advocate book "Saints By The Numbers." Monday marks 13 days until kickoff, so we highlight No. 13, wide receiver Michael Thomas.
13 Michael Thomas
WR, 2016-present
All-Rookie Team 2016
AP First-Team All-Pro 2018, 2019
AP Offensive Player of the Year 2019
Pro Bowl 2017, 2018, 2019
When the Saints selected Michael Thomas in the second round of the 2016 draft, the fresh-faced youngster from Ohio State came into the league with a ton of confidence.
Not the least of which was his Twitter and Instagram handle: Can’t Guard Mike.
While some of the NFL’s more established veterans might have scoffed at the exuberant rookie’s choice of how he presented himself on social media, he went about proving that they really couldn’t.
Time and again, Thomas worked defenses over on his way to becoming Drew Brees’ favorite target and one of the best wide receivers in the NFL with some eye-popping, record-breaking numbers.
As a rookie, Thomas hauled in 92 passes for 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns, That was just a start as he was off and running to what was one of the best starts to a career for a wide receiver in NFL history.
"He is a strong target in traffic," former Saints coach Sean Payton said when asked about Thomas' biggest asset. "He is one of those guys that has a good radius for the quarterback.
“He's a guy that really works at his craft relative to the whole week leading up to the game. His strength is run after the catch. Those are all things that I think he does very well."
The only thing to stop Thomas so far during his eight-year stay with the Saints are injuries — plenty of them.
An ankle injury limited him to seven games and just 40 receptions in 2020 and he missed the entire 2021 season when that same ankle continued to give him problems.
Then, last season, Thomas played in the first three games before suffering a season-ending toe injury.
That means he has played in just 10 games over the past three seasons, compiling some pretty pedestrian numbers — 56 catches for 609 yards and three scores.
Prior to the injuries, Thomas reached a milestone no other receiver had ever achieved.
He got the 500th reception of his career with a 6-yard grab in the third quarter of a Week 12 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Thomas needed just 69 career games to get No. 500, which shattered the old mark of 80 games by Julio Jones and Anquan Boldin.
It was just one of the reasons the Saints decided to make Thomas the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver after the 2018 season when they rewarded him with a five-year, $100 million deal.
"I have to earn it, too," Thomas said during training camp that summer. "I feel like I have been earning that, and that is what I am going to continue to do. That’s how I approach the game."
In his first three seasons, Thomas was first in the NFL in receptions (321) and fifth in yards receiving (3,787).
He blew those numbers away, however, when he caught a league-record 149 balls for 1,725 yards in 2019 and earned the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.
“He’s worth every penny,” Saints assistant Ronald Curry said unequivocally.
Saints Stats
Year G-GS Rec. Yards Avg. TDs
2016 15-12 92 1,137 12.4 9
2017 16-14 104 1,245 12.0 5
2018 16-16 125 1,405 11.2 9
2019 16-15 149 1,725 11.6 9
2020 7-5 40 438 11.0 0
2021 Did not play (ankle injury)
2022 3-3 16 171 10.7 3
Totals 73-65 526 6,121 11.6 35