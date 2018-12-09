TAMPA, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints looked like they had lost their way.

Their reservations for home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs were in danger of being permanently rerouted to Los Angeles. Their luggage got sent to St. Petersburg … Russia. Their GPS was spitting out directions to a dive bar in the Seychelles.

It would have been hard to imagine a more woeful first two quarters-plus for the anointed best team in pro football. They trailed the mediocre-at-best Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-3 at halftime. When they got the ball to start the second half, it got slapped out of Drew Brees hands by Carl Nassib and recovered by Tampa Bay at the New Orleans 27.

Suddenly, though, like a break in the stormy clouds that raked Raymond James Stadium on Sunday morning, there was a bright spot in the gloom.

First it was the Saints defense, boxed into some mighty dangerous corners by the Saints offense the past two games, that rose up to stop the Bucs and force a 40-yard field goal attempt by former Tulane kicker Cairo Santos that sailed wide right (poor man also doinked a 46-yarder off the right upright in the first half).

The Saints punted, but the defense forced a Tampa punt that Mr. Do Everything Taysom Hill — I’m told he can strip a carburetor in 20 minutes and invented a sixth mother sauce for French cuisine — blocked to set up New Orleans at the Bucs’ 30.

“I think we all recognize when you have those games where you’re struggling to get something going, and you just need one thing to ignite the team and the sideline and get you going,” Brees said.

It ignited the Saints, all right. It was a spark like Tom Hanks scraping the two pieces of wood together in “Cast Away” on that marooned island. An epiphany that made the Saints remember, “Hey, we’re the Saints. We’re really good at scoring points.”

Their final five possessions went thusly:

Touchdown (and 2-point conversion).

Touchdown.

Touchdown.

Field goal.

Victory formation.

For those consumed by the Miami Dolphins hook-and-double-lateral shocker against the New England Patriots across Florida, the Saints’ 28-14 victory is going to look like a by-the-numbers victory. A routine victory by a team cruising into the playoffs over a team whose ultimate highlight from 2018 will be its shocking upset win in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Week 1. Remember when FitzMagic was all the rage, when you were no one if you didn’t have a football in your hand and a beard the size of a porcupine?

This was anything but a routine victory. For a team that plays most of its games in domes and emerges all neat and starchy clean, it was good for the Saints’ mental toughness to have to dig one out of the mud. A victory that because the Saints spent so much time overcoming their own mistakes — Brees committed multiple turnovers? What’s that? — it will help erase the memory of that clunky 13-10 loss at Dallas in a strangely affirming way.

“You’re not always going to have that perfect game,” said Saints coach Sean Payton, who raked in a pile of chips on both of his second-half gambles — the 2-point conversion and a 1-yard Brees leap on fourth-and-goal. “I like the way we finished in the second half. The guys kind of fought through it. Defensively, it seemed like we kept building on the momentum. Offensively we started to hit our stride a little bit. It was a good win.”

The Saints ended the regular season here in 2017 with a loss to the Bucs but still backed into the division title when Carolina lost to Atlanta. As it turned out on this Sunday, the Saints could have lost here and again won the NFC South as tailspinning Carolina lost at Cleveland. As the music blaring out of their locker room testified, they were delighted to avoid that set of circumstances.

Now 11-2, the Saints can focus on sweeping their last three games — two against Carolina and one against Pittsburgh, which is mired in its own three-game losing streak. Although the Rams got thrown into the deep freeze Sunday night in a 15-6 loss at Chicago to fall to 11-2, it still appears likely New Orleans will need all three wins to protect the NFC's top playoff seed.

Down double digits at halftime Sunday, the Saints were within 30 minutes of likely having a shot at home-field advantage slip away from them for good, even with the Rams losing to the Bears. Now they are back on track, winning in the kind of fashion that makes the whole thing somehow extra satisfying.

“When it’s all done and when we’re all finished, it’s not going to be the material things you miss,” Payton said. “This is what you’re going to miss. We’re all in the business of making memories.”

This one, this two games in one for New Orleans, will be long remembered.