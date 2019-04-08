AUGUSTA, Ga. — Lafayette native Ted Scott says the Masters is the tournament he will miss most when he retires from caddying one day.
“This is a place of tradition,” Scott said Monday. “You know who had a putt here and chipped in from there. It’s an honor to caddy here.”
Scott and his pro, two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson, contributed their part to Masters lore. In a playoff with Louis Oosthuizen in 2012, Watson bent his second shot out of the trees and onto the 10th green, turning the ball some 40 yards in the air, then two-putted for his first green jacket.
Masters patrons flock every year to where Watson hit that iconic shot, though Scott said it isn’t something that typically comes up in conversation when they play the 10th.
“It’s not like we say, ‘Hey, remember that shot,’ ” Scott said. “But if we’re playing with someone who hasn’t already seen (the spot), they might ask to be shown where it was.”
Watson, who also won in 2014, is coming off his best Masters finish since that win: a tie for fifth last year. Though only a 35-1 shot this year according to VegasInsider.com, Scott said his guy is always a factor here because Augusta National suits him so well.
“So many holes curve right to left,” Scott said, “and talk about a guy who loves to curve the driver right to left. You’ve also got to be a good iron player to play well here. Typically those are things Bubba is good at.
“So ball striking and the idiosyncrasies of what Bubba likes to do, the creativity and the colors, the bright white sand contrasting with the pine straw and the green grass, that’s something that helps him come alive.”
Fowler ready to win
Rickie Fowler, who shot 65-67 on the weekend to lose to former University High golfer Patrick Reed by one in last year’s Masters, said he is better prepared than ever to capture his first major championship.
“Not that I can sit up here and tell you I’m definitely going to win,” Fowler said, “but I like my chances. I love this place. I know I can play well around here.”
Weather … or not
Thunderstorms drove players and patrons off the course about 2 p.m. CDT, with heavy rains raking Augusta National.
A half-inch of additional rain was expected early Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening with the threat of scattered rain for the weekend. Winds are expected to gust up to 20 mph most days.