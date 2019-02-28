So Jason Witten is leaving the "Monday Night Football" booth to go back to playing tight end for the Dallas Cowboys.
I’m sure Cowboys fans are delirious. I’m sure MNF fans are happy, too. Witten’s a solid analyst, but let’s just say he didn’t draw any comparisons to that other former Cowboys MNF broadcaster, the folksy and animated “Dandy” Don Meredith.
We like our MNF voices to have some personality to them. A bit of an edge. It’s what made Jon Gruden so popular, before he lost his mind and went back to the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.
Excuse me a moment …
Who is it? Dennis Miller is calling for his old gig back? Take a message. Then throw it away.
No, it’s not time to bring back a retread to the Monday night booth like the Cowboys did with Witten. It’s time to promote from within. Because the folks at ESPN have the perfect guy, rolling around on the sideline in that silly cross between a TV booth and a lunar rover.
It’s time for a guy named Booger to be the lead "Monday Night Football" analyst. And no, I’m not talking about one of the few PG-rated names people used to call Howard Cosell.
Former LSU All-American Booger McFarland is the man. He’s got everything you want in a Monday Night voice: infectious personality, great game knowledge and a fearless way of delivering quick, incisive opinions.
The Winnsboro native has been Mr. Personality Plus since he was a freshman at LSU in 1995.
After finishing his NFL career in 2006 with Tampa Bay and Indianapolis, Booger gravitated toward broadcasting, co-hosting a popular sports talk show in Tampa, Florida, where he lived after retirement. ESPN hired him in 2014 when it was putting together the inaugural crew for the SEC Network, and his TV career took off like a rocket at Cape Caneveral.
Booger transitioned into a college football studio analyst role with ABC in 2017, then was shifted to Monday Night Football when ESPN completely overhauled the crew with Joe Tessitore on play-by-play, Witten in the booth and McFarland and Lisa Salters on the sideline.
ESPN released a statement Thursday, wishing Witten well and adding that “In the coming weeks we will determine our MNF plans for the 2019 season.”
Hey, ESPN brass. I’ve got your winning plan right here.
It goes like this, to the tune of the theme from the sit-com “The Jeffersons:”
Move him on up!
From the sideline!
To a de-luxe press box
In the sky-high-high!
Make Booger your lead MNF analyst.
I’m certain Dandy Don would approve.