A look at the 83rd Masters as tournament week continues Wednesday:
What’s going on: The Par-3 Contest and the final practice rounds, with players being egged on by the patrons to skip balls across the pond at 16. All the preliminaries are drawing to a close in advance of the start of the Masters on Thursday.
Story of the day: The aforementioned Par-3 Contest. Most tournaments have pro-ams on Wednesday. Of course, the Masters isn’t most tournaments. The Par-3 is equal parts fun, competition and superstition — no one has ever won the Par-3 and the Masters in the same year since the Wednesday event began in 1960. That “jinx” has prompted contending players to do strange things over the years, like dumping balls into the last pond fronting the ninth green or getting a family member or even a member of the gallery to putt for them. After the Par-3 was rained out in 2017 for the first time ever, two-time Masters champion Tom Watson won the second Par-3 title of his career in 2018.
Watch The Masters: TV and online coverage
8-10 a.m. — Masters On The Range: CBS Sports Network, Masters.com
8 a.m.-2 p.m. — Live from The Masters: Golf Channel
1-4 p.m. — Par 3 Contest: Masters.com
2-4 p.m. — Par 3 Contest: ESPN, WatchESPN.com
5-8 p.m. — Live from The Masters: Golf Channel
All times CDT