AUGUSTA, Ga. — If you’re hoping that Masters champion Tiger Woods is going to make the Zurich Classic of New Orleans his next tournament start, don’t get too excited.
While Woods on Sunday did not specifically address the tournament in two weeks at TPC Louisiana, he said he will be playing less, not more, this season in the wake of capturing his fifth green jacket.
“I played a little bit too much last year because I kept trying to qualify for World Golf Championships and events in the (FedEx Cup) Playoffs,” Woods said during the champions’ news conference. “The playing schedule doesn't change. I'm going to play a little bit less than I did last year.”
Woods has never played in the Zurich Classic. There have been hopes the tournament’s new team format, now entering its third year as a two-man team event, might entice the now 15-time major championship winner to take part.
But based on what Woods said, that seems unlikely.
“Again, just playing in the tournaments I do play in,” he said. “I'll be fully invested and committed to playing and trying to win.”
Woods’ likely next start will be the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina, the week after the Zurich.
One of Woods’ playing partners in Sunday’s final group, Tony Finau, was announced last week as taking part in the Zurich Classic along with Kyle Stanley. Former University High golfer Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, did say Sunday that he will play in the Zurich as well.
The Zurich Classic is set for April 25-28 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale.