If you’re settling in to watch the Final Four on Saturday, remember it’s on TBS, not CBS. The same for Monday night’s NCAA championship game.
Saturday's first game between Kansas and Villanova tips off just after 5 p.m., followed by the second national semifinal between Duke and North Carolina.
The telecast is part of the agreement CBS and TBS worked out in 2010, after which NCAA tournament games began airing on not only CBS but TBS, TNT and TruTV. Under the contract, which in 2016 was extended through 2032, TBS will get the Final Four in even numbered years.
TBS last had the Final Four in 2018 but missed its window in 2020 when the NCAA tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Final Four returns to CBS in 2023.