This was supposed to be Masters week (April 6-12). So, while waiting for the planned rescheduling of the Masters tournament this fall (Nov. 12-15), we’re been re-creating one of the seven sandwiches on the concession stand menu at Augusta National Golf Club each day. It’s not the five mother sauces of haute French cuisine, but who knows? This may become a new tradition unlike any other.
There are two kinds of people in the world, or at least in the world of the Masters tournament.
No, not dog and cat people, though that always counts. At the Masters, there are pimento cheese sandwich people and egg salad sandwich people.
On the menu board in front of the concession stands at Augusta National Golf Club, Egg Salad and Pimento Cheese are at the top. To the left of those items are two little Masters logos, the flag planted on the yellow outline of the United States that any real golf fan could easily pick out of a lineup.
Why are they there? I can only guess, but the educated guess is these the signature sandwiches served at the Masters.
They also happen to be the cheapest: $1.50 each in 2019. All the better to stuff them down in mass quantities.
We started this Masters non-week Monday by recreating the pimento cheese, which happens to be my favorite, and the one I grab as soon as I get to the press building to start the week. At some point I'll have an egg salad, though every year I try again in vain to figure out what all the fuss is about.
Still, as with dogs and cats, who can say who is really right?
Like the pimento cheese, the egg salad is elegant in its simplicity. White bread, egg salad (which consists of egg, mayonnaise and a modicum of seasoning), and that’s it. I added some yellow mustard to mine for a little oomph, but that’s not part of the original. I've seen people with egg salad recipies online that include a dash of worcestershire, celery, onion, but I can't overestimate how basic the Masters' egg salad is.
Here’s the entire list of sandwiches, with the 2019 prices. As the English say, you could have the lot for $16.50. So make one of these, have a glass of iced tea and toast to the fervent hope that the 2020 Masters will be played in November as planned.
Pimento cheese — $1.50
Bar-B-Que — $3
Classic chicken sandwich — $3
Masters Club — $2.50
Ham & cheese on rye — $2.50
Turkey & cheese on wheat — $2.50
Egg salad — $1.50