Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Age: 29 Odds: 8/1

World ranking: 3

FedEx Cup ranking: 2

Masters entered; best finish: 11; 4th, 2015

Off the tee: Tied for fifth in 2018 Masters. Won The Players in March, but the weight of trying to complete the career grand slam grows every year.

Dustin Johnson (USA)

Age: 34 Odds: 11/1

World ranking: 2

FedEx Cup ranking: 10

Masters entered; best finish: 10; T4th, 2016

Off the tee: All the talent in the world makes him seem destined for Masters win. Four victories world wide since 2018 Masters, where he tied for 10th.

Justin Rose (England)

Age: 38 Odds: 14/1

World ranking: 1

FedEx Cup ranking: 12

Masters entered; best finish: 14; 2nd, 2015 and 2017

Off the tee: The 2013 U.S. Open and 2016 Olympic gold medal winner has been close to adding a green jacket to his collection. This may be his year.

Tiger Woods (USA)

Age: 43 Odds: 16/1

World ranking: 12

FedEx Cup ranking: 81

Masters entered; best finish: 22; 1st, 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005

Off the tee: 2018 Tour Championship showed Woods still has game, but clock is ticking. Only Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player were older than Woods when they won the Masters.

Patrick Reed (USA)

Age: 28 Odds: 60/1

World ranking: 18

FedEx Cup ranking: 63

Masters entered; best finish: 6; 1st, 2018

Off the tee: The firebrand former U-High golfer has struggled some in 2019, with no top 10s on his ledger. But if you can win the Masters once …

Three others to watch: Rickie Fowler (USA) 15/1, Jordan Spieth (USA) 16/1, Brooks Koepka (USA) 20/1

— Scott Rabalais

Odds per VegasInsider.com

Follow Scott Rabalais on Twitter, @RabalaisAdv.​

View comments