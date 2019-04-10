Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)
Age: 29 Odds: 8/1
World ranking: 3
FedEx Cup ranking: 2
Masters entered; best finish: 11; 4th, 2015
Off the tee: Tied for fifth in 2018 Masters. Won The Players in March, but the weight of trying to complete the career grand slam grows every year.
Dustin Johnson (USA)
Age: 34 Odds: 11/1
World ranking: 2
FedEx Cup ranking: 10
Masters entered; best finish: 10; T4th, 2016
Off the tee: All the talent in the world makes him seem destined for Masters win. Four victories world wide since 2018 Masters, where he tied for 10th.
Justin Rose (England)
Age: 38 Odds: 14/1
World ranking: 1
FedEx Cup ranking: 12
Masters entered; best finish: 14; 2nd, 2015 and 2017
Off the tee: The 2013 U.S. Open and 2016 Olympic gold medal winner has been close to adding a green jacket to his collection. This may be his year.
Tiger Woods (USA)
Age: 43 Odds: 16/1
World ranking: 12
FedEx Cup ranking: 81
Masters entered; best finish: 22; 1st, 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005
Off the tee: 2018 Tour Championship showed Woods still has game, but clock is ticking. Only Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player were older than Woods when they won the Masters.
Patrick Reed (USA)
Age: 28 Odds: 60/1
World ranking: 18
FedEx Cup ranking: 63
Masters entered; best finish: 6; 1st, 2018
Off the tee: The firebrand former U-High golfer has struggled some in 2019, with no top 10s on his ledger. But if you can win the Masters once …
Three others to watch: Rickie Fowler (USA) 15/1, Jordan Spieth (USA) 16/1, Brooks Koepka (USA) 20/1
— Scott Rabalais
Odds per VegasInsider.com