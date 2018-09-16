When it was ended Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Browns, where a rising chorus of boos inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome gave way to a searing wave of noise and relieved cheers, the New Orleans Saints saw:
• A 21-18 victory, their first of 2018
• Michael Thomas haul in 12 receptions to give him an NFL record 28 through two games
• Wil Lutz have his Cole Tracy moment, reprising the game-winning field goal LSU’s kicker made Saturday at Auburn with a 44-yarder of his with 21 seconds left that was the difference.
What the Saints did not have was absolution from this past Sunday’s 48-40 season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There was no feeling that suddenly all was right with their world, only that there was a “W” instead of an “L” next to their name.
Saints coach Sean Payton is known for not being liberal with the compliments. Or with even being satisfied with over-the-top success. For him, the notion of giving 110 percent is a myth.
Asked about Thomas having the resilience to bounce back from an early fumble, his second in as many games, to haul in his record slew of receptions, Payton replied: “I like his resilience. But I like the ball, too.
“I’m not really happy right now. I said to them in (the locker room), ‘We won, but let’s not kid ourselves. (Monday) is important to us. We’ve got a lot of work to do to improve.’ ”
Payton, for all his trademark crankiness and hard-to-please outer shell, was absolutely right.
The Saints were just able to overcome both themselves and a Browns team that since 2015 has been one of the most woeful franchises in NFL history, now a horrific 4-45-1 in that span. A Browns team that has made some quality upgrades this season with former LSU and Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Carlos Hyde, yes, but still a team that finds a way to lose, or at least not win. We offer as Exhibit A the Browns’ season opener against Pittsburgh, in which Cleveland forced six turnovers but still had to settle for a 21-21 tie with the Steelers.
“We’re walking away from this happy to have our first win,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. “To break the seal. Happy we came together as a team at the end to get it done. But there’s a huge sense of urgency for our improvement as we move on to the next week.”
Brees knows what is waiting next Sunday: a trip to Atlanta for the first of two games this season with the hated Falcons (also 1-1), a playoff-caliber archrival who righted their own ship Sunday with a 31-24 victory over fellow NFC South rival Carolina. Somehow, Tampa Bay is 2-0 after vanquishing the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, but it is a long season.
A long season filled with a lot more tougher foes than Cleveland. Teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles and Steelers, and divisional games against the Falcons, Panthers and Bucs that will make Saturday night’s ballyhooed Alvarez-Golovkin boxing showdown look like a pillow fight.
“We are shooting ourselves in the foot,” said running back Alvin Kamara, carrying an overloaded burden with fellow running back Mark Ingram serving a four-game suspension to start the season for performance-enhancing drugs. “When we do things like fumble the ball, it puts a damper on what we are trying to do.”
The Thomas fumble on the Saints’ first possession gifted the Browns the ball at the New Orleans 46 and led to a 39-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal. Another Ted Ginn fumble after a pass from Brees was symbolic of how the Saints offense stumbled through the first three quarters, torpedoing possession after possession with turnovers, an inability to run the ball and an inability to protect Brees, who was sacked three times and was hit and hurried more than that.
It might have all taken a losing toll had not the Saints offense finally realized it was the Saints offense in the fourth quarter, generating 18 points in a furious rally capped by Lutz’s game-winner with 21 seconds left after earlier touchdown catches of 2 and 5 yards by Thomas. That and a complete meltdown by Gonzalez, who missed two extra points and two field goals, the latter a 52-yarder with 3 seconds remaining that sailed wide right of the uprights.
“It’s a nasty, nasty business when it comes to that,” Lutz said. “I hate it for him, because I think he’s one helluva kicker. I know him personally. He’s done an amazing job every time I’m around him. But it’s the nature of the business, and I’m happy about the win.”
A win Lutz hopes can get the Saints aimed in a positive direction, toward being the team that won the NFC South in 2017.
“We really needed this win to hopefully get things rolling like we did last year,” Lutz said.
No one needed a positive roll more than Saints free safety Marcus Williams, who matadored the final play at the Vikings in their January playoff encounter. Sunday, Williams intercepted Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor and returned it 22 yards to the Cleveland 18, ending with the first Brees-to-Thomas TD pass that gave the Saints their first lead of the day 18-12 with 2:40 left.
“These are games that define your identity,” Brees said. “You didn’t have your best stuff, but you found a way. I believe we’re going to have plenty of better days where we’re hitting on all cylinders and making plays. But to know we could shake off whatever was going on for the first three quarters and have that belief system in place amongst the team that somebody is going to make a play.”
Belief is good. But so is a realistic look at yourself. For the Saints, admitting the problems could be the first step.