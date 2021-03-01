Registration is now open for the 2021-22 Drive, Chip and Putt competition, with two local qualifying sites set for southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.
One qualifying site will be June 4 at Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs, while another is set for June 15 at Diamondhead Country Club in Diamondhead, Mississippi. There is also a second local qualifier in Louisiana on June 11 at the David Toms Academy in Shreveport.
Boys and girls ages 7-15 are eligible to participate. Winners advance from local to subregional and regional qualifiers, with 40 boys and 40 girls in four age groups advancing to the 2022 DCP Finals, April 3 at Augusta National Golf Club.
The 2020 DCP Finals were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s finals are scheduled for April 4 at Augusta National, the Sunday preceding Masters week, and will be shown on the Golf Channel.
“We are thrilled to be able to safely return to a full qualifying schedule this year for Drive, Chip and Putt,” said U.S. Golf Association CEO Mike Davis. The USGA, Augusta National and the PGA of America conduct the event. “The program continues to be an important vehicle to introduce and encourage junior participation in golf.”
There is no entry fee. For more information visit www.drivechipandputt.com.