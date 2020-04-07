This was supposed to be Masters week (April 6-12). So, while we wait for the planned rescheduling of the Masters tournament this fall (Nov. 12-15), we’re recreating one of the seven sandwiches on the concession stand menu at Augusta National Golf Club each day. It’s not the five mother sauces of haute French cuisine, but who knows? This may become a new tradition unlike any other.

It probably wouldn’t be a self-respecting sporting event in the Deep South if you couldn’t get a Bar-B-Que sandwich. The Masters’ concession stand menu is a nod to the tournament’s Southern roots, filling this niche ably, if not spectacularly.

On its own, this fare consisting strictly of bun and barbecued beef (kept warm inside a Masters foil sleeve) won’t make you forsake the best barbecue you’ve ever had in Texas or North Carolina. But the surroundings, be they the big entrance plaza off the first fairway or Amen Corner or tucked in amongst the tall pines between the third and seventh fairways, more than compensate. And, as always, the price can’t be beat. At $3, this sandwich tied the classic chicken as the most “expensive” non-beer item on the 2019 Masters menu board.

To replicate this sandwich, I opted simply for store-bought pulled pork and hamburger buns (like I said, it’s not the sandwich itself but what it evokes). I also added pickle slices and a little creole mustard to jazz it up, and washed the sweet taste down with a Masters souvenir cup of milk.

Makes me wish I had a “Masters” chocolate chip cookie to go with it. Perhaps on Wednesday’s menu.

WEDNESDAY: Classic chicken sandwich