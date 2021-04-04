The young ladies have finally had their day once again in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
The kids have been given their delightful due once again in the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship — and been put to bed.
Now the stage is cleared for the most center stage event in golf.
The Masters is back. And in its rightful place the first week of April.
The 2020 Masters, "The one in November" as the ESPN documentary says, was great in its way. For a one off. At least it was played, unlike the British Open and the Ryder Cup.
But now this is The One in April. Like it should be. When it should be.
It won’t exactly be the same. No Tiger Woods, we assume. No Par-3 contest for the second straight year. Limited patrons on the grounds, which may mean limited roars. We’ll have to see who's there and what they have to cheer for.
But if you love golf you have to give up a cheer for the tournament returning to its rightful place on the sports calendar.
Monday is a slow day of laying the groundwork for the fireworks to come. Players toiling on the palatial practice facility and getting in some casual rounds of practice on the course. Player interviews begin Monday afternoon and include 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth, fresh off his first win in nearly four years Sunday in the Valero Texas Open. His revitalized quest for a second green jacket is sure to be one of the biggest stories of the week.
If you’re eager to see any action from Augusta National, there is the Masters On The Range program at 8 a.m. on CBS Sports Network and simulcasted on Masters.com. Baton Rouge resident and LSU graduate Mark Grant directs the show, by the way.
MONDAY’S MASTERS BROADCAST, ONLINE SCHEDULE
8 a.m. Masters On The Range CBS Sports Network, Masters.com