A look at the 83rd Masters as tournament week continues Tuesday:
What’s going on: Rain, rain and more rain. Augusta National Golf Club was pounded by more than an inch of rain Monday night and the showers lingered into Tuesday morning, temporarily closing the course to players and patrons. It’s important, because Tuesday is the last full day of practice as Wednesday’s practice time is truncated by the Par-3 contest in the afternoon. The good news weather-wise is clearing skies are expected for the first few days of the tournament, though rain is crowding into the forecast again for Sunday afternoon.
Story of the day: It has been a whirlwind week for Corey Conners. The Canadian golfer got into last week’s Valero Texas Open as one of four Monday qualifiers and won his first PGA Tour title to grab the last qualifying slot for the Masters. Conners will try to join 2003 champion Mike Weir as the only Canadians to win the green jacket.
TV and online coverage (all times CDT):
8-10 a.m. — Masters On The Range: CBS Sports Network, Masters.com
8 a.m.-4 p.m. — Live from The Masters: Golf Channel
11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Hole No. 16: Masters.com
6-8 p.m. — Live from The Masters: Golf Channel