Monday was supposed to have marked the start of Masters week. But with the tournament postponed until the second week of November at this point (Nov. 12-15), those of us who love golf are left in the lurch with one of our favorite weeks of the sports calendar vacant.

So, if we can’t get the real feel of the Masters, we can create a little of the Masters where we are.

I’ve put up my Masters house flag on the front porch, donned a Masters cap and decided to make one of the sandwiches they serve at the Augusta National Golf Club concession stands each day through Sunday.

There are, fortunately, seven sandwiches to make a perfect match. OK, it’s not the five mother sauces of haute French cuisine, but it’s a lot cheaper.

I’m starting with the first sandwich I always grab when I reach the press building: pimento cheese (It’s the press building at Augusta National, not the media center; I like that). This, along with egg salad (we’ll save that for Easter Sunday) are the two most identifiable sandwiches with the tournament.

I realize pimento cheese is an acquired taste and certainly not for everyone. But it’s my personal favorite, elegant in its simplicity. It’s white bread and cheese spread. Period. For my at home version of the sandwich, I add a little creole mustard. Sweet tea on the side.

Ah, I can smell the magnolias and dogwood now.

By the way, pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches went for $1.50 each at the 2019 Masters. Try to find something that filling that cheap at Tiger Stadium or the Superdome.

TUESDAY: Bar-B-Que