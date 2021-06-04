AUSTIN, Texas — Looking for silver linings in the gloom of an 11-0 rout by Texas on Friday in the NCAA Austin regional opener, the Southern Jaguars had to look no farther than the pitching of the young man with the very baseball-sounding name: senior right-hander Wilhelm Allen.

Though it didn’t end up making a difference, Allen at least gave Southern a chance to get back in the game. He threw four innings in relief of starter Jacob Snyder, who lasted just two, leaving down 6-0. Allen gave up a run in the third, but otherwise scattered six hits while striking out two and walking one.

Southern interim coach Chris Crenshaw said he started Snyder over Allen because Disch-Falk Field is a large ballpark and Snyder is a fly ball pitcher. But Allen proved to be the more effective in what may turn out to be the last outing of the Marrero native’s college career.

By the numbers

The Austin regional features two of college baseball’s most storied programs — Texas and Arizona State — who combined have more College World Series titles than Southern and Fairfield do NCAA tournament wins.

Far more.

Texas has won six CWS titles, tied with LSU for second most behind Southern California (12). Arizona State has five.

Southern had three NCAA tournament wins in what is now its 10th appearance (now 3-19 overall). Fairfield went 0-2 in the 2016 NCAA tournament, its only previous appearance.

Z is for Zach Zubia

Texas first baseman Zach Zubia had a red hot day against Southern. He went 3-for-4, most hits of any Longhorn player, and drove in a pair of runs.

A redshirt junior from Richmond, Texas, Zubia originally signed with Tulane out of high school. But he decided to transfer to Texas after coach David Pierce took over the program in 2017, forcing him to sit out a year because he had already enrolled at Tulane.

Occupy Left Field

Mississippi State’s Dudy Noble Field has its Left Field Lounge. Wrigley Field has fans on surrounding apartment building rooftops.

Disch-Falk Field has the Occupy Left Field crowd, a bunch of devoted fans who tailgate and watch the game, every game, from beneath a string of tents behind a fence overlooking the left field foul line.

“I’ve got to try to get them closer to the field,” said Pierce, though that sounds easier said than done.