Two days before this Christmas, the New Orleans Saints on Sunday made sure they will be home in their dome for the duration of the NFC playoffs, surrounded by their legions and smoking a victory cigar.
The Steelers aren't new to self-inflicted wounds, but their latest reached a new level of shocking in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints, who earned the No. 1 overall seed while potentially knocking Pittsburgh out of the postseason.
After Sunday’s draining, pulsating, but ultimately satisfying 31-28 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, no matter what point on the NFC map you start from one thing will be your true north:
The road to Super Bowl LIII will run right down Poydras Street.
You want to get to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, site of February’s ultimate game? You have to first pay a visit to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and try to knock off the Saints, now 13-2 and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs for the first time since they won the Super Bowl in 2009.
“Everything,” Saints quarterback Drew Brees said, “has to come through us.”
Good luck, NFC contenders. Enter at your own risk.
The Saints may not be exactly running with as many boilers lit as they were at midseason, when they were steaming through the schedule for 10 straight wins. This scratch-and-claw victory comes on the heels of a 2-1 road trip in which it looked like opponents pretty much picked the lock of the Saints’ once overwhelming offense, limiting it to just under 17 points per game.
But one thing about this four-game stretch, or more to the point, this hard-fought three-game winning streak over the Buccaneers, Panthers and now the Steelers: The Saints have shown they can win anywhere, and in virtually any type of game.
"It was a battle,” said Brees, who led New Orleans to win for the third straight time after trailing in the fourth quarter. “Listen, we’re battle-tested. We feel like we’ve had a lot of these this year, and each one of them I feel like has molded us and made us a little bit stronger. It’s a team effort. I love this team. I love to find out how we’re going to win every week."
With the offense rationing points lately like a dieter counting calories toward their new year’s resolution, the Saints were faced with a huge challenge.
New Orleans took a 24-14 lead with 9:13 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard Alvin Kamara touchdown leap, but back came Ben Roethlisberger and the breathtaking Pittsburgh passing attack. Big Ben teamed with Antonio Brown to carve up a Saints’ defense that hadn’t allowed more than 17 points in six straight games like grandma’s Christmas ham, biting off huge chunks of yardage.
The Saints returned to the Mercedes Benz on Sunday for the first time since Thanksgiving night.
Suddenly it was 28-24 Steelers after three quarters. The Saints looked like they would have to do something they had not done since the Los Angeles Rams (remember that team, you may see them here in the NFC playoffs) came to town and went down to New Orleans by a 45-35 score.
They would have to win an offensive shootout.
As it turned out, the Saints needed just one touchdown to win: a 2-yard Brees pass to his top target, Michael Thomas, with 1:25 remaining. This was shortly after a huge 25-yard catch by fresh-off-injured-reserve Ted Ginn Jr. on third-and-20 from the 32.
It was enough because the Saints defense rediscovered its earlier stopping power to force two enormous turnovers: one by former LSU tailback Stevan Ridley on a third-and-2 run at the New Orleans 34, and the other on the final drive when defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins slipped into coverage and stripped the ball from wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster with 32 seconds left.
“We have playmakers all across the field,” Saints defensive tackle Tyler Davison said. “When it’s time to make a play, you know someone is going to step up.”
The Saints’ special teams have playmakers, too. Craig Robertson and Chris Banjo teamed to stop Roosevelt Nix on a fake punt at the Steelers 46 a yard short of the marker to set up the winning scoring drive.
“I take responsibility for that,” said Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin after he went all Kirby Smart on that call (Georgia’s coach attempted a similarly ill-fated fake punt in similar circumstances in the SEC Championship Game). “I thought that if we did not stop them that we would have the opportunity to have the ball last. We did. Obviously, unsuccessful.”
Maybe it was the ear-splitting, college-like atmosphere that made Tomlin roll such desperate dice. The dome was mad, mad I tell you, with thousands of “Terrible Towel” waving Steelers fans peppering the stadium like the thousands of Georgia fans who invaded LSU’s Tiger Stadium back in October. Now 8-6-1, the Steelers are a half-game behind Baltimore in the AFC North and may well be out of the playoffs.
With home field secured, on the 17th NFL Sunday the Saints shall rest. As in rest some key starters for what is now going to essentially be an exhibition game against the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.
“There’s benefit to having a first-round bye and being the (number) one seed,” Brees said. “We hope to take full advantage of that.”
That means setting themselves up after a first-round playoff bye for what would be a two-game winning streak to get to the Super Bowl – first in the NFC divisional round (either Jan. 12 or 13) and then in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 20.
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) celebrates a touchdown with fullback Zach Line (42) after making a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
George Fabian wears a Saints and Santa theme skull cap while tailgating across from the Superdome before an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Fabian has been tailgating at the lot across from the Superdome since 2004. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
P.L. Parault, left, throws a football to his grandson Carver King, 9, right, Angelo Tiblier, 8, before an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Tailgating before the Saints games has become a family tradition. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn chats with Nelson Bensel, 10, right, before the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints Senior Vice President Greg Bensel, right, takes a photo of former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn with Nelson Bensel, 10, left, McCall Screen 10, and Harrison Turner, 11, before the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) takes the field for pregame warm-ups before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, center, waves to fans in the crowd as he and his wife, Donna Edwards, center right, as he walks the field before kickoff between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back before throwing a pass on the field before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back before throwing a pass on the field before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) greets New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) on the field before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (76) and New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (95) in a drill on the field before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) flexes in a quiet moment to himself on the field before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Steve Gleason cracks a smile while donning a Santa hat on the sidelines before kickoff between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22), left, and New Orleans Saints fullback Zach Line (42) chat on the field before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (18) on the field before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) attempts to block a pass by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) attempts to take down New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) takes down Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels (38) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) attempts to break through the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) takes down Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) with help from New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a run against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) takes down Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) celebrates with cornerback Eli Apple (25) after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) takes down Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) with help from New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) reacts after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
A pass to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is broken up by New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) catches a pass as New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) is held back by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) drives through the Pittsburgh Steelers defense into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) attempts to catch the ball intended for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. A pass interference flag was called against Haden. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) takes down New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) just before the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown agains the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) steps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) is congratulated by New Orleans Saints center Max Unger (60) after giving the Saints the lead going into halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) calls the play before the snap by New Orleans Saints center Max Unger (60) in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball along the Saints sideline in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) carries the ball before the stop by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches as New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) pulls in the reception before the stop by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (18) carries the ball before the stop by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton reacts after no penalty was called on the Steelers for having too many players on the field in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) on the reception in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Who Dats cheer on the Saints following New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara scores in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) and tight end Xavier Grimble (85) celebrate with fans during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) shows a pass to the end zone under pressure from the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor (57) walks off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) steps out of bounds under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) steps out of bounds under pursuit by Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Morgan Burnett (42) attempts intercept a pass to New Orleans Saints tight end Michael Hoomanawanui (84) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) reacts after making a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Lutz set a franchise record at the end of the second quarter when he kicked a 43-yard field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) attempts to out run Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) makes a pass over Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) makes a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24)during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) gives direction to his team during the second half of an NFL football game agains the Pittsburgh Steelers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) makes a makes a catch in the end zone against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) attempts to dodge New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) loses the ball during a sack by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200