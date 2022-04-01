Final Four Friday drew to a close with the first game of the weekend in the Caesars Superdome, the Reese’s College All Star Game.
Tyrese Martin of Connecticut scored 22 points and Jeenathan Williams of Buffalo had 18 as the East All-Stars beat the West squad 115-103.
Grant Golden, a forward from Richmond, was named the East MVP with 14 points and eight rebounds.
UNO guard Derek St. Hilaire played just 17 minutes but led five West players in double figures with 16 points, 14 in the second half. Kansas State guard Mark Smith was the West MVP with a double-double: 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Slam dunk and 3-point contests
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon, Florida Gulf Coast’s Kendall Spray and Houston’s Taze Moore were the big individual winners Thursday night in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at the Xavier Convocation Center.
Bohannon won the men’s 3-point title, while Spray won the women’s 3-point contest. Bohannon then beat Spray in the “Battle of Champions” to claim his second victory of the night.
Moore capped off the evening by delivering three straight perfect dunks, two in the semifinals and one lone final attempt, to win the slam dunk crown.
Fashion understatement
Villanova coach Jay Wright has a reputation for being one of the sharpest dressers in college coaching. But when the NABC allowed its coaches to relax their dress code for the pandemic, Wright followed suit.
That means no suit for Wright for Saturday’s semifinal against Kansas.
“I don’t have one,” Wright said. “It’s easy packing. The hardest thing for me is we all dress the same wo we have the same shirt. They send me pictures of what to wear. I can’t tell the colors.”
The news that Wright was dressing down for their game was welcomed news for Kansas coach Bill Self.
“Nobody could compete with him in that regard,” Self said.
Self on NCAA investigation
While LSU men’s basketball received its notice of allegations from the NCAA last month, prompting the firing of coach Will Wade, Kansas has been part of the same broad investigation into recruiting improprieties as LSU that began nearly five years ago. Kansas received its notice of allegations in September 2019, but the investigation is still ongoing.
Self declined comment Friday, other than to say: “I do hope the end is soon. I believe we’re getting closer. I know no one probably from any party has wanted this to go on as long as it has.”
Love … and basketball
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said guard Caleb Love was a little wide-eyed going into the cavernous Superdome on Thursday. The stadium will seat some 74,000 fans for the Final Four.
“Caleb said, ‘Every seat is going to be filled in our game?’ ” Davis said. “I said yes. ‘Are there going to be people at the open practice?’ I said yes.
“And he came back again and said, ‘All these seats are going to be filled during the game?’ I said, ‘Yes; is that OK? Because I’m looking to play you a lot of minutes. Are you OK here?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, coach.’ I was like, ‘I want to make sure, because I need you to make some buckets.’ ”
Love had 22 points in UNC’s 94-81 win at Duke to end the regular season.
Piling up the wins
The Duke-North Carolina semifinal will feature two of the winningest teams in college basketball history.
North Carolina, which started playing basketball in 1911, is third all-time with 2,321 wins, while Duke, which put a team on the court for the first time in 1906, has 2,246 victories — for a total of 4,567 wins between the two.
Kansas and Kentucky are tied for first with 2,355 wins each, which means Kansas can become the all-time leader with a win over Villanova.
Lagniappe
The first NCAA tournament meeting between Duke and UNC will be 258th between the two Tobacco Road archrivals overall. UNC leads the series 142-115, but Duke leads 50-47 under retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski. … Davis is the 10th coach to lead a team to the Final Four in his rookie season, the first since late UNC coach Bill Guthridge. … Eleven officials (including two alternates) have been named for the Final Four: Jeff Anderson, Roger Ayres, Bo Boroski, James Breeding, Ron Groover, Keith Kimble, Joe Lindsay, Terry Oglesby, Tony Padilla, Doug Sirmons and Bert Smith. Officiating crews will be announced one hour before each game.
Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.