AUGUSTA, Ga. — Verne Lundquist, as usual here, said it best as Tiger Woods walked off the 16th green with a two-stroke lead and one arm back in the Masters green jacket:
“Oh my goodness.”
There is joy in Mudville after all in this rain-soaked, sludge-covered 83rd Masters that got moved way up Sunday morning because of the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon.
That threat never materialized, just a gentle rain falling on the already drenched hills of Augusta National Golf Club.
The threat of Tiger winning the Masters for the fifth time became full-blooded reality as he stalked the other contenders until they one by one came up wanting in one fashion or another.
But the fashion of Woods winning the Masters — matching that green jacket with his traditional red Sunday shirt?
Well, apparently that never goes out of style.
For a long time, it looked as though it would. First Woods' marriage broke up. Then his body seemed determined to follow suit.
CBS announcer and three-time Masters winner Nick Faldo said Woods told him at the Champions Dinner here two years ago that he was done, that his back was in such a state he would never play competitive golf again. Woods underwent spinal fusion surgery, not in a hope to reclaim major championship glory, but to simply do normal things.
“I could barely walk,” Woods said Sunday afternoon, once again holding court in the champions’ post-Masters news conference. “I couldn’t sit. I couldn’t lay down. I really couldn’t do much of anything.
“Luckily I had the procedure on my back, which gave me a chance at having a normal life. But then all of a sudden, I realized I could actually swing a golf club again. I felt if I could somehow piece this together that I still had the hands to do it. The body's not the same as it was a long time ago, but I still have good hands.”
No, after four back and four knee surgeries, and at 43 years old, the body is never going to be the same as Woods was in his true prime.
But good hands, no question. Hands that know how to grab hold of a golf tournament and not let it go, relying not on the brash, electric talent of youth but his virtually limitless experience in how to win majors and how to play this golf course.
“There were so many different scenarios that could have transpired on that back nine,” said Woods, who at various points was one of about a dozen players within a shot or two of the lead. “There were so many guys that had a chance to win. The leaderboard was absolutely packed and everyone was playing well. You couldn't have had more drama than we all had out there.
“Now I know why I’m balding. This stuff is hard.”
Woods looks as good as ever, younger than his 43 years, save for that thinning hair. God doesn’t give everything, apparently.
This will go down as a victory to rival — and for many surpass — Jack Nicklaus’ remarkable sixth victory in 1986. It tops Woods’ most dramatic previous Masters victory in 2005, marked by that remarkable turn of his Nike ball tumbling into the hole with that legendary chip in at 16, the one with Lundquist's first "Oh my goodness!" call.
This victory didn’t require any such dramatics. Woods needed a couple of recovery shots from wayward drives but mostly he waited, as Nicklaus often did, for others to make mistakes.
“I was as patient as I’ve been in a number of years,” Woods said. “The way I kept plodding my way around. Keeping control of my emotions.
“I kind of liked it.”
Third-round leader Francesco Molinari, who bested Woods at the British Open last year, said arrivederci with balls in the water at 12 and 15. Tony Finau, the other member of the final group, also splashed on 12 and crashed out of contention. Brooks Koepka, who won three of his past six major starts in mighty Tiger-like fashion, yanked a birdie putt on 18 that would have put pressure on Woods at the last hole (he made a risk-aversive 5). Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, who tied for second with Koepka, simply ran out of holes.
All that was left for Woods was the celebration, pumping both fists before hugging his kids, his mom and his girlfriend in the same spot he hugged his late father after that seminal Masters win half a lifetime ago.
“It’s come full circle,” Woods said. “My dad was here in ’97 and now I’m the dad with my kids here.”
“A big well done from me to Tiger!” Nicklaus tweeted Sunday. “I am so happy for him and the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!!”
After Woods’ landmark first Masters victory in 1997, Nicklaus predicted Tiger would win as many green jackets as Jack (six) and Arnold Palmer (four) combined. He might as well have had if life had not gotten in the way.
Still, legitimate talk will now resume of whether Woods can catch or surpass Nicklaus’ record of 18 professional major titles.
Once it seemed inevitable.
Then, as Woods’ personal and physical problems mounted, it seemed impossible.
Now it once again at least seems doable.
Three to tie Nicklaus, four to pass him. Hall of fame careers are made on three or four majors, and it is a lot to ask.
But now, remarkably, Woods seems like he still has much to give.