Bayou Classic organizers released a statement Wednesday saying plans for the 2020 Bayou Classic are proceeding as scheduled. Meanwhile, Southern athletic director Roman Banks said he is exploring contingency plans in case the game has to be played at a later date, including next spring, or at an alternate site.

The 47th Bayou Classic is set for Nov. 28 between Southern and Grambling at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

“The Bayou Classic won’t be the Bayou Classic” if it must be moved, Banks said. “We wouldn’t worry about the other events. We would just be playing the game.”

Banks said he is concerned that fans may be discouraged from wanting to go to the game in New Orleans because the city has been a coronavirus hotspot.

The release from the New Orleans Convention Company Inc. (NOCCI), the company helping organize Bayou Classic activities, said: “As of (Wednesday), an official decision has not been reached as it relates to the 47th Annual Bayou Classic scheduled for November 28, 2020. At this point, we are moving forward with 2020 planning as usual, and we will be prepared for any decision that is reached by officials.

“The Bayou Classic team will remain in constant contact with local and state officials as well as the administrations of Southern University and Grambling State University. We will continue to keep everyone informed as we receive more information. The health and safety of our community is our top priority.”