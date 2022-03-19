A pair of major champions who came within a hair of winning last year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans are coming back for another try.
Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, who lost to in a sudden death playoff in 2021 to Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman, will team up again for the 2022 event, Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation, announced.
“Obviously, Louis and Charl have played well here as a team,” Worthy said. “Their first partnership here in 2018 resulted in a third-place finish, and they nearly won our tournament last year.”
Both natives of South Africa, Schwartzel and Ooosthuizen have won 15 and 13 tournaments worldwide, respectively. Schwartzel won the Masters in 2011 while Oosthuizen, ranked No. 13 in the world, won the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews.
During his career, Ooosthuizen has shown an affinity for playing well in major championships. Last season he took second in the U.S. Open and tied for second in the PGA Championship. He finished third in the 2020 U.S. Open, played in September of that year when the PGA Tour returned to play in the fall.
Ooosthuizen also tied for second in the 2015 U.S. Open and the 2017 PGA Championship, becoming one of only seven players in PGA Tour history to be a runner-up in all four majors. He has also played on the last four International Presidents Cup teams, compiling a 9-6-4 record.
Schwartzel has also made four Presidents Cup teams and teamed up with Oosthuizen in the 2011 World Cup.
The Ooosthuizen/Schwartzel duo is the third big-name team to be announced as committed to play in the Zurich, along with the defending champions Smith and Leishman and former LSU All-American Sam Burns and Billy Horschel.
The $8.3 million Zurich Classic will be played April 21-24 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale and will be televised on CBS.
For ticket information, call (504) 342-3000 or visit www.ZurichGolfClassic.com.