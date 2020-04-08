This was supposed to be Masters week (April 6-12). So, while we wait for the planned rescheduling of the Masters tournament this fall (Nov. 12-15), we’re recreating one of the seven sandwiches on the concession stand menu at Augusta National Golf Club each day. It’s not the five mother sauces of haute French cuisine, but who knows? This may become a new tradition unlike any other.

Ben Hogan, Sam Snead and Byron Nelson. In the 1930s and 40s, they were called the triumvirate of American golf.

Well, in our observance of this Masters un-week we come to our own triumvirate on Wednesday, the final day of pre-tournament practice and the annual Par 3 Contest. I’m talking classic chicken sandwich, a chocolate chip cookie and an Arnold Palmer.

For those of you who don’t know (though what you’re doing reading this if you don’t escapes me), an Arnold Palmer is a mix of tea and lemonade. Arnie said it should be about three-quarters tea and the rest lemonade, though most folks veer toward half and half.

For this tribute to the Masters menu, we went to great lengths to drive to Chick-fil-A and buy them (I’m not a zealot, this was a lot easier than making everything). Both hailing from Georgia, the Chick-fil-A and Masters sandwiches bear a lot of resemblance to each other, though the Masters version has a bit more kick and is a bit less crispy. The chocolate chip cookies are a pretty close match, big and gooey.

And as for the AP, well, surprisingly, that’s not on the Masters menu. Still, if you had to buy all these things based on 2019 concession stand prices, even if you mixed your own Arnie from a glass of tea and a glass of lemonade, it would only cost you $8.50. That’s $3 for the sandwich, $1.50 for the cookie and $2 for each soft drink. If you’re walking all over Augusta National Golf Club catching the action, you need to hydrate anyway, so it’s an extra $2 well spent.

Still wish I was there, but it puts me in a mood for the Masters recaps and rebroadcasts that are to come Thursday-Sunday during what would have been the tournament rounds. Here’s a look at the schedule:

MASTERS WEEK TV SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

9:30 a.m. — 1987 highlights (Larry Mize champion), Golf Channel

11 a.m. — 1977 highlights (Tom Watson), Golf Channel

12:30 p.m. — 1981 highlights (Tom Watson), Golf Channel

2 p.m. — 2012 final round (Bubba Watson), ESPN

3:30 p.m. — 1962 highlights (Arnold Palmer), Golf Channel

5:30 p.m. — 1964 highlights (Palmer), Golf Channel

6:30 p.m. — 1997 final round (Tiger Woods), ESPN; 2012 winner’s news conference (Bubba Watson), Golf Channel

10 p.m. — 1997 winner’s news conference (Woods), Golf Channel

FRIDAY

9 a.m. — 1980 highlights (Seve Ballesteros), Golf Channel

10:30 a.m. — 1983 highlights (Ballesteros), Golf Channel

11 a.m. — 2013 final round (Adam Scott), ESPN

5 p.m. — 2005 final round (Woods), ESPN; 2013 winner’s news conference (Scott), Golf Channel

10 p.m. — 2005 winner’s news conference (Woods), Golf Channel

SATURDAY

8:30 a.m. — 1989 highlights (Nick Faldo), Golf Channel

12:30 p.m. — 1986 highlights (Jack Nicklaus), Golf Channel; 1975 final round highlights (Nicklaus), CBS

1:30 p.m. — 2004 final round (Phil Mickelson), CBS

5 p.m. — 2004 winner’s news conference (Mickelson), Golf Channel

SUNDAY

11:30 a.m. — 2019 final round (Woods), CBS

5 p.m. — 2019 Live From the Masters, Golf Channel