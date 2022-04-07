AUGUSTA, Ga. — Two-time Masters champion Tom Watson knows what kind of game it takes to win at Augusta National. To that end, he picked former LSU All-American Sam Burns as his dark horse to win despite being a Masters rookie.
Unfortunately for Burns, Watson so far is looking overly optimistic.
Burns got off to a good start Thursday with a birdie at the par-5 second but then went bogey-double bogey on Nos. 4 and 5 en route to a 3-over 75. Burns had worked his way back to 1 over but bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 to close out his round.
Burns is tied for 60th place. The field will be cut to the low 50 and ties after Friday’s second round.
Burns has won three times over the past 11 months on the PGA Tour, climbing to No. 11 in the world rankings and No. 2 on the FedEx Cup rankings coming into the Masters.
Other local notables
Former University High golfer Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, shot a 2-over 74 in a wild round that included six bogeys and four birdies.
“There’s enough good there,” Reed said. “Unfortunately, there’s too much bad.”
Meanwhile, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, with Lafayette native Ted Scott on the bag, is tied for third with a 69. Scott caddied for Bubba Watson in his two Masters victories in 2012 and ’14.
Friday’s featured groups
Streaming coverage on Masters.com and WatchESPN.com will include the following featured groups Friday (all times CDT):
9:12 a.m. — Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa
9:45 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy
12:41 p.m. — Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann
12:52 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, Louis Piot
Weather watch
After more than two inches of rain fell on Augusta National Golf Club from Tuesday-Thursday morning, the skies finally cleared and ushered in cooler and windier conditions that are expected the next two days.
Friday’s high in Augusta is expected to be 66 degrees, with winds gusting to 25-30 mph. Saturday will be even cooler, with a high of 59 and winds again gusting over 25 mph.
Watson’s new start
Watson joined honorary starters Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player on the first tee Thursday morning to get the tournament under way. He said he was humbled to receive the invitation.
“I was very honored to be selected,” said Watson, the 1977 and 1981 Masters winner. “It’s just a part of the heritage of the tournament that I personally very much like.”
Video from Dude Perfect?
Masters Chairman Fred Ridley had to admit he had no idea who the dudes from Dude Perfect were, or why they were making a request to come do one of their popular trick shot videos on the venerated fairways of Augusta National.
“But it was something that I got comfortable with very quickly,” Ridley said Wednesday. “No. 1, these are very upstanding young men who it was obvious to me in some discussions they had the utmost respect and reverence for Augusta National.
“And so it was really part of our continuing effort to be relevant to different age groups and, you know, I understand that — well, going in we knew that this group had 57 million followers on YouTube, and that sort of got my attention.”
The 11-minute video, which also included golfer Bryson DeChambeau, had nearly 6.3 million views in less than a week.
“I think it accomplished what we wanted to,” Ridley said. “I've heard from a number of my law partners who have teenage children who said, ‘This is great. My kids want to go out and play golf.’ That's sort of the idea.”