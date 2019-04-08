AUGUSTA, Ga. — For BREC Director of Golf Mike Raby, his first trip to the Masters was worth the wait.
Raby had a chance to come as one of the patrons a couple of years back. But as a member of the rules committee for the PGA of America, he knew he was moving up the list of officials from the group who are called upon to work the Masters each year.
This year, Raby finally got the call to be one of the PGA of America’s seven on-site rules officials here in Augusta.
“It’s something the more senior people on our committee get to do,” Raby said. “I knew I was getting closer the last couple of years. I had a chance to come, but I’m used to being inside the ropes. So I just waited.”
Raby will be stationed on specific holes during tournament play, available if called on by a player to make a rules judgment. He will be assigned to one hole Thursday and Saturday and another hole Friday and Sunday.
The first order of business when Raby arrived around lunchtime Monday: take in every bit of the famous course that he has only seen in photographs and on television.
“I want to walk the entire course and get as familiar as I can with it,” said Raby, who took in his first views of Augusta National Golf Club from beneath the huge oak tree in front of the clubhouse.
A native of Cleveland who played basketball at Cleveland State, Raby has spent virtually his entire career in the golf business, much of it in Louisiana.
He worked in New Orleans from 1989-98, five years at City Park and five more at Metairie Country Club. He went back home to Cleveland to manage a group of public courses from 1998-2014, but when the BREC job opened up his wife Karla, a New Orleans native, told him it was time to get her back south.
Raby has overseen a renaissance of sorts for Baton Rouge’s municipal golf courses, with better playing conditions and the addition of a small warmup hitting cage near the first tee at Webb Park, BREC’s oldest course.
“A golf course is like a ship in the ocean,” Raby said, “it doesn’t turn around real quick. But we have the proper maintenance practices going on. This summer, Webb is going to look much more lush.”
Raby has worked the past three PGA Championships and was a walking official at last year’s event with one of the final groups on Sunday at Bellerive Country Club near St. Louis. This year, with the PGA moving to May, he will miss the tournament at Bethpage Black to chair the rules committee at the PGA Works Collegiate Championship, May 8-12 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
But a first experience at the season’s first major? Even for a veteran rules pro like Raby, this is an assignment to savor.
“I hope this is the first of a number of times I get to go,” Raby said.
One important Masters rule to remember, even for rules officials: no cell phones.