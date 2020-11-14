Editor's note: During this unprecedented Masters week in November, we're reprising our reviews of the seven Masters sandwiches from what was supposed to be Masters week in April:
In any competition, someone has to finish last.
It’s that way in golf tournaments like the Masters. It’s like that in food fights, too.
Saturday typically brings the third round of a golf tournament. In our little “tournament,” it brings us to the sixth of the seven sandwiches from the Masters’ concession stand menu.
We started with one of the stalwarts, pimento cheese. We’re saving one of the other stalwarts, egg salad, for Masters Sunday. And in between there have been different popular choices like the Masters Club and Classic Chicken sandwich and Bar-B-Que.
I can’t imagine anyone but the obsessively health conscious counting today’s sandwich, turkey and cheese on wheat, as their favorite. And if you are health conscious, you can always grab fruit or carrot sticks instead.
At least the turkey and cheese is economical — $2.50 — which if you think about it hard enough is a tribute to golf’s thrifty Scottish roots. It’s sustenance in its most basic sense, leaving you plenty left over to splurge for that imported beer ($5) or Georgia peach ice cream sandwich ($2). That is, if you can find one of those peachy treats before they run out.
Before we run out, check out Sunday’s Masters TV and online viewing schedule below:
SUNDAY: Egg salad