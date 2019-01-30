If it is true that the clothes make the man, what exactly did Sean Payton’s undershirt say about him on Wednesday?

Something perhaps that could get him fined by the NFL. Nothing that would not have Saints’ fans cheering him lustily — and probably passing the GoFundMe hat to pay for his defense.

Payton showed up Wednesday morning at his postseason news conference in Metairie appearing to be very casually and conservatively dressed in a light blue quarter-zip pullover with a turquoise-colored T-shirt underneath. Maybe too many shades of blue by Mr. Blackwell’s standards, but hey, he’s a bummed out football coach trying to put a bow on the bitter end of his team’s campaign. One he and most every other rational football follower in the world believes should still be going on in Super Bowl 53.

Was Sean Payton wearing a Roger Goodell clown shirt? It certainly appears that way Sean Payton didn't make any inflammatory remarks while speaking to reporters for the first time since the Saints' loss in the NFC Championship…

But a close spectrographic analysis of the top of said T-shirt, some guess work and perhaps a bit of “No he didn’t? I hope he did!” wishful thinking makes it look like he was wearing a shirt that’s out there with a picture of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s face with a clown nose pasted on the front of it. In effect, thumbing the nose of the commissioner and his cabal that have given the Saints not justice but lip service for the last week and a half.

You can only see the dent at the top of Goodell’s wavy hair in the “V” of Payton’s collar — perhaps that dent is a good spot to place a frying pan, some Saints loving Goodell haters might say — but it definitely appears to be the mocking undergarment widely available online. Payton wasn’t talking about his wardrobe, just about the recurring nightmare that has been the blown call from the Saints-Rams NFC championship game on Jan. 20, a recurring nightmare for both the Saints and the NFL.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Goodell spoke a short while later at his annual Super Bowl week news conference in Atlanta — no clown nose in evidence, just the clown in question. The no-call got no mention in his opening remarks. It was not until Goodell began taking questions did he address the blown call, which he admitted was a mistake by the Krewe du Ringling Bros. of referees who were calling the game. But not one word about the nuclear option at his disposal as NFL commish to force a re-do of the game from the point where Nikell Robey-Coleman slammed into Tommylee Lewis.

He should have addressed it at the top, but this was not a surprising Goodell stratagem. The man clearly does not want to say anything to tarnish the Rams’ NFC title and potential Super Bowl victory. But he just as clearly has all the public relations skill of an asparagus fern. There is the right way and the Goodell way at times like this, and the latter was on full display Wednesday.

So folks here in Louisiana are left with nothing but their protests. Their Super Bowl boycott parties come Sunday. Their on-line petitions. And their T-shirts – suitable for framing.

Legend has it that when Clark Gable appeared scandalously bare-chested in a scene in the 1934 film “It Happened One Night,” men’s undershirt sales plummeted across America. One wonders in 2019 whether Sean Payton’s apparent choice of undershirt will do for sales of that particular design among the T-shirt buying, Saints-loving, Goodell-hating folks in these parts. Folks who feel charbroiled on one side by Goodell’s Bountygate decision in 2012 and pan-seared on the other by this latest travesty.

Will Payton get some kind of discipline from the NFL for what he was wearing? Probably not, unless he admits it or shows everyone, ahem, the full Roger. Honestly, the NFL should fine Payton, because the office of the commissioner should not be in a position to be mocked by anyone working or playing for an NFL franchise.

Of course, give them someone worth respecting …