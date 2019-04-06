Patrick McGoey recently tried to give his daughter Ava the old “It’s enough to take part” speech about being in the Drive, Chip & Putt Championship.
She was having none of it.
“I told her to go have fun,” he said, “that this is a perk. The icing on the cake.
“She said, ‘Dad, that doesn’t work for me.’ She wants to win.”
Ava McGoey will go for the win Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Masters tournament, competing in the girls 12-13 age group.
There are 80 finalists in the Drive, Chip & Putt, 10 girls and 10 boys in each of the following age groups: 7-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-15. The event will be televised at 7 a.m. on the Golf Channel, with McGoey expected to go just after 9 a.m. CDT.
McGoey, a seventh grader at Sacred Heart in New Orleans, is the first girl from Louisiana to compete in the Drive, Chip & Putt since New Orleans’ Morgan Guepet did so as a 10-year old in 2016. Abby Daniel of Covington was the first Louisianian in the DCP in 2015.
“I’m kind of nervous,” Ava recently told The Advocate. “Excited, but kind of nervous.”
It is a long and difficult road even for junior golfers to get to Augusta National.
McGoey started her first round of qualifying at Diamondhead Resort in Mississippi, then advanced through the next round of qualifying at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. At the regional qualifier at The Club at Carlton Woods north of Houston, home course of reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed, McGoey chipped in to help her edge out runner-up Chloe Sirklin 140-135.
“Chipping in at Carlton Woods really helped,” Patrick McGoey said. “She didn’t drive well at all. She was about 25 points down, but she did well chipping and putting. Those tend to be her strongest suits.
“But we’ve been working on her driving the past few months. I think she’s going to impress.”
The McGoey’s got to Augusta in time to take in the final round of the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday. Naturally, Ava hopes to meet some of the green jacket winners like Jordan Spieth and two-time champion Bubba Watson.
“It’s really cool,” Patrick McGoey said. “I’m super proud of her. She’s worked very hard and put a lot of effort into this. She’s better than I ever was and she knows more about the golf swing than I ever knew.”
Maybe that will help Ava McGoey win. She isn’t going just to show up.