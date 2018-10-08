Before it all unfolded Monday night, all the chills and the tears and the sound of one of sports’ most immense records shattering, a mic’d up Drew Brees gathered his New Orleans Saints teammates around him like he always does for some fervent words of encouragement.

“Tonight, it’s about us!” Brees shouted. “It’s about us!”

Sorry, Drew. Noble sentiments, sir. But on this night, it was all about you.

The man.

The legend.

The saint of Saints.

Now, the most prolific NFL quarterback of all time.

It happened just before halftime before the madding Monday Night Football crowd inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. A little fake to give a Brees freeze to the Washington Redskins’ helpless-looking defense and a deep pass up the right sideline to a wide-open Tre’Quan Smith did it: a 62-yard pass that easily shattered the NFL’s all-time career yardage record.

In one historic and geographically remarkable leap, Brees vaulted into first place in the NFL record book past both Brett Favre — he grew up in Kiln, Mississippi, about 100,000 yards from the Superdome — and New Orleans native Peyton Manning (is it just me, or is it odd Manning wasn’t there?). The touchdown pass to Smith gave Brees 71,968 yards, besting Manning’s 71,940 and Favre’s 71,838.

"I didn't set out on this journey to break these records," Brees said. "I play because I love the game and I love to compete and I love this organization."

Watching Smith stroll into the end zone, Brees raised both arms in triumph, let out a “Hell, yeah!” and embraced tackle Terron Armstead. Then he went to the sideline for hugs and kisses with wife, Brittany, and their four children and Saints owner Gayle Benson; and to hand the record-breaking football to white-gloved Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker. They didn’t even have to pause the game except for the natural break following a score — Brees then split out wide as a receiver on a two-point conversion with the Saints up 26-6 — while backup Taysom Hill tried to run it in. That had to please Brees, too. The only thing he didn't do was throw a 500th career touchdown pass, finishing 26 of 29 for 363 yards and three scores to settle on 499 for his career.

The ball, and Brees’ jersey, will precede the sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer to Canton, Ohio. Meanwhile, a fan on Twitter suggested they crown the bare column in the middle of Lee Circle with a statue of Brees — and rename it Brees’ Circle, to boot.

OK, it sounds outrageous. But you tell me the person in New Orleans who better crosses political and cultural divides than Drew the Great? Who could object to this man being objectified in a positive way? For the love of Guido Merkens, why isn’t there a statue to Brees already?

To call Brees beloved is an understatement. He is the most popular Saints player of all time, playing for the city’s most popular sports team that could ever be. He led the Saints to New Orleans’ only sports championship in Super Bowl XLIV. That he has handled himself in 13 seasons here with complete class and professionalism and not even the whiff of scandal only adds to the almost surreal splendiferousness that is Brees’ career.

Cue the Carly Simon classic. Quite literally, nobody does it better. And it does make you feel sad for the rest.

Speaking of sad, the poor Redskins ended up being roadkill beneath the wheels of history as the Saints thundered to the easy 43-19 victory. Usually the guys from Washington have a withering effect on the Saints like Kryptonite — or perhaps a filibustering congressman. Six of their seven meetings before Monday’s game were decided by eight points or fewer. But on Monday night, the Redskins had as about as much chance at winning as the Atlanta Falcons had on that emotionally supercharged Monday night in the Superdome in 2006 when the Saints came home for their first game since Katrina.

Outside the Brees bedlam shell, the lights bathing the Superdome’s exterior shifted from pink (for cancer awareness) to black and gold for nine minutes — 9 being Brees’ number. The number no New Orleans Saints player will ever wear again.

Louis Armstrong might have sung, “Oh, Lord, I want to be in that number,” but what future Saints player would want to go marching into that comparison? Number 9? Who could ever imagine they could be in that number after it is has been worn by the man who is now No. 1?

Brees being Brees, you know the thing means the most to him is the fact his Saints went to 4-1 with the victory, their fourth straight after opening with a loss to Tampa Bay. It is easy to say Brees is too good to be true — that he is all truth, justice and the Saints way of football — and that he is keen at all times to protect his brand. But you know the number that drives him with, as it says in the Bible, “passion fierce as the grave” is the number two. As in a second career Super Bowl title.

If the Saints were to make it to the Super Bowl this year, it would be played in Atlanta, in the home nest of the hated Falcons.

OK, Drew, that would be too much.