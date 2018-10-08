New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) hands a certificate recognizing him as the NFL all-time passing yards leader to his wife Brittany during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) hands a certificate recognizing him as the NFL all-time passing yards leader to his wife Brittany during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD
Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) lines up a pass as he nears the NFL's all-time passing yard record as the New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Redskins at the Superdome on Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Before it all unfolded Monday night, all the chills and the tears and the sound of one of sports’ most immense records shattering, a mic’d up Drew Brees gathered his New Orleans Saints teammates around him like he always does for some fervent words of encouragement.
Drew Brees saw it before the rest of the Superdome, reached back and let fly, and as the ball spun through the air, the crowd saw it too, saw …
“Tonight, it’s about us!” Brees shouted. “It’s about us!”
Sorry, Drew. Noble sentiments, sir. But on this night, it was all about you.
The man.
The legend.
The saint of Saints.
Now, the most prolific NFL quarterback of all time.
It happened just before halftime before the madding Monday Night Football crowd inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. A little fake to give a Brees freeze to the Washington Redskins’ helpless-looking defense and a deep pass up the right sideline to a wide-open Tre’Quan Smith did it: a 62-yard pass that easily shattered the NFL’s all-time career yardage record.
In one historic and geographically remarkable leap, Brees vaulted into first place in the NFL record book past both Brett Favre — he grew up in Kiln, Mississippi, about 100,000 yards from the Superdome — and New Orleans native Peyton Manning (is it just me, or is it odd Manning wasn’t there?). The touchdown pass to Smith gave Brees 71,968 yards, besting Manning’s 71,940 and Favre’s 71,838.
"I didn't set out on this journey to break these records," Brees said. "I play because I love the game and I love to compete and I love this organization."
Watching Smith stroll into the end zone, Brees raised both arms in triumph, let out a “Hell, yeah!” and embraced tackle Terron Armstead. Then he went to the sideline for hugs and kisses with wife, Brittany, and their four children and Saints owner Gayle Benson; and to hand the record-breaking football to white-gloved Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker. They didn’t even have to pause the game except for the natural break following a score — Brees then split out wide as a receiver on a two-point conversion with the Saints up 26-6 — while backup Taysom Hill tried to run it in. That had to please Brees, too. The only thing he didn't do was throw a 500th career touchdown pass, finishing 26 of 29 for 363 yards and three scores to settle on 499 for his career.
The ball, and Brees’ jersey, will precede the sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer to Canton, Ohio. Meanwhile, a fan on Twitter suggested they crown the bare column in the middle of Lee Circle with a statue of Brees — and rename it Brees’ Circle, to boot.
OK, it sounds outrageous. But you tell me the person in New Orleans who better crosses political and cultural divides than Drew the Great? Who could object to this man being objectified in a positive way? For the love of Guido Merkens, why isn’t there a statue to Brees already?
To call Brees beloved is an understatement. He is the most popular Saints player of all time, playing for the city’s most popular sports team that could ever be. He led the Saints to New Orleans’ only sports championship in Super Bowl XLIV. That he has handled himself in 13 seasons here with complete class and professionalism and not even the whiff of scandal only adds to the almost surreal splendiferousness that is Brees’ career.
Cue the Carly Simon classic. Quite literally, nobody does it better. And it does make you feel sad for the rest.
Speaking of sad, the poor Redskins ended up being roadkill beneath the wheels of history as the Saints thundered to the easy 43-19 victory. Usually the guys from Washington have a withering effect on the Saints like Kryptonite — or perhaps a filibustering congressman. Six of their seven meetings before Monday’s game were decided by eight points or fewer. But on Monday night, the Redskins had as about as much chance at winning as the Atlanta Falcons had on that emotionally supercharged Monday night in the Superdome in 2006 when the Saints came home for their first game since Katrina.
Outside the Brees bedlam shell, the lights bathing the Superdome’s exterior shifted from pink (for cancer awareness) to black and gold for nine minutes — 9 being Brees’ number. The number no New Orleans Saints player will ever wear again.
Louis Armstrong might have sung, “Oh, Lord, I want to be in that number,” but what future Saints player would want to go marching into that comparison? Number 9? Who could ever imagine they could be in that number after it is has been worn by the man who is now No. 1?
Brees being Brees, you know the thing means the most to him is the fact his Saints went to 4-1 with the victory, their fourth straight after opening with a loss to Tampa Bay. It is easy to say Brees is too good to be true — that he is all truth, justice and the Saints way of football — and that he is keen at all times to protect his brand. But you know the number that drives him with, as it says in the Bible, “passion fierce as the grave” is the number two. As in a second career Super Bowl title.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) hands a certificate recognizing him as the NFL all-time passing yards leader to his wife Brittany during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) gets a bear hug from New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) after Brees' 62-yard touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) to become NFL all-time passing yards leader during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) scores on a 62-yard pass from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9), making Brees the NFL all-time passing yards leader during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with teammates after a 62-yard touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) to become NFL all-time passing yards leader during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) and offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) celebrate Ingram scoring the first touchdown of the game as the New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Redskins at the Superdome in New Orleans, La., Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) ORG XMIT: LAGH117
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) celebrates a touchdown with New Orleans Saints tight end Dan Arnold (85) and New Orleans Saints wide receiver Cameron Meredith (81) against the Washington Redskins during an NFL game in the Superdome in New Orleans, La. Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) completes quarterback Drew Brees' 62-yard, all-time passing record winning pass for a touchdown as the New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Redskins at the Superdome in New Orleans, La., Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) ORG XMIT: NYOTK
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) as the New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Redskins at the Superdome in New Orleans, La., Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) celebrates with fans after both scoring a touchdown and completing a 62-yard pass, securing quarterback Drew Brees' all-time passing record as the New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Redskins at the Superdome in New Orleans, La., Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts to a touchdown carry by running back Mark Ingram, not pictured, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig) ORG XMIT: LAGH105
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) pushes past Washington Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger Sr. (36) on his way to score the first touchdown as the New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Redskins at the Superdome in New Orleans, La., Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Craig Robertson (52) celebrates his sack against the Washington Redskins defensive back Danny Johnson (41) during an NFL game in the Superdome in New Orleans, La. Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) as the New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Redskins at the Superdome in New Orleans, La., Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
Fans watch anxiously as Saints quarterback Drew Brees nears the NFL's all-time passing yard record as the New Orleans Saints take on the Washington Redskins at the Superdome in New Orleans, La., Monday, Oct. 8, 2018.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) gets a bear hug from New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) after Brees' 62-yard touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) to become NFL all-time passing yards leader during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with teammates after a 62-yard touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) to become NFL all-time passing yards leader during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with teammates after a 62-yard touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) to become NFL all-time passing yards leader during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with teammates after a 62-yard touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) to become NFL all-time passing yards leader during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) receives the game ball after his 62-yard touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) to become NFL all-time passing yards leader during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with teammates after a 62-yard touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) to become NFL all-time passing yards leader during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) acknowledges the fans after his 62-yard touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) to become NFL all-time passing yards leader during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with teammates after a 62-yard touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) to become NFL all-time passing yards leader during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) acknowledges the fans after his 62-yard touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) to become NFL all-time passing yards leader during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with teammates after a 62-yard touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) to become NFL all-time passing yards leader during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) acknowledges the fans after his 62-yard touchdown pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) to become NFL all-time passing yards leader during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) and New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) celebrate Ingram's touchdown against the Washington Redskins during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) sacks Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) catches a touchdown pass over Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman (24) during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) is tackled by Washington Redskins free safety D.J. Swearinger (36) during the first half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) reacts to a touchdown carry by running back Mark Ingram, not pictured, in the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig) ORG XMIT: LAGH104