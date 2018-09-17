Drive Chip Putt National Finals Golf

2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, left, greets Nicholas Gross, of Downington, Pa., after Gross' putt on the 18th green to win his age group putting championship during the Drive, Chip & Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

 Photo by Curtis Compton, Atlanta Journal-Constitution/AP

Metairie native Ava McGoey won her regional qualifier Sunday in The Woodlands, Texas, to advance to the 2019 Drive, Chip & Putt finals April 7 at Augusta National Golf Club.

McGoey won the 12-13 girls age group with a score of 140. Morgan Guepet of New Orleans, the last golfer from Louisiana to qualify for the Drive, Chip & Putt three years ago, is second alternate with a score of 124.

Other alternates from Louisiana include: Ella Baudon, Rayne, 7-9, first alternate; Teagan Connors, New Orleans, 10-11, second alternate; and Ethan Dial, Bossier City, 14-15, second alternate.

The 2019 Drive, Chip & Putt finals will be held the Sunday before Masters week and will be televised on Golf Channel.

Follow Scott Rabalais on Twitter, @RabalaisAdv.​

View comments