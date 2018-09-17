Metairie native Ava McGoey won her regional qualifier Sunday in The Woodlands, Texas, to advance to the 2019 Drive, Chip & Putt finals April 7 at Augusta National Golf Club.
McGoey won the 12-13 girls age group with a score of 140. Morgan Guepet of New Orleans, the last golfer from Louisiana to qualify for the Drive, Chip & Putt three years ago, is second alternate with a score of 124.
Other alternates from Louisiana include: Ella Baudon, Rayne, 7-9, first alternate; Teagan Connors, New Orleans, 10-11, second alternate; and Ethan Dial, Bossier City, 14-15, second alternate.
The 2019 Drive, Chip & Putt finals will be held the Sunday before Masters week and will be televised on Golf Channel.