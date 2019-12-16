With just over two minutes left in the third quarter it was desperation time for the Indianapolis Colts.
Beyond time, really. Trailing the Saints 27-0 there was little choice but to go for it on fourth down-and-8 from the New Orleans 49, even though risking handing the ball at midfield to the Saints when Drew Brees and the lads are playing like this is just begging to light the fuse on the TNT.
Given the way the rest of the game went for the Colts, the results were predictable. Cam Jordan and Demario Davis flushed Brissett out of the pocket to his right. Then his throw for T.Y. Hilton, his top target, was swatted away by cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
The Saints’ offense took it from there and tacked on yet another score, a 28-yard Drew Brees to Taysom Hill connection to make it 34-0 New Orleans en route to the 34-7 beatdown.
The story of the night was of course Brees, snapping off another NFL record that previously belonged to former Colts quarterback and New Orleans own Peyton Manning. Manning threw 539 touchdown passes in his soon-to-be Pro Football Hall of Fame career, but fellow future Canton resident Brees passed him with No. 540 in the third on a 5-yard throw to a wide-open Josh Hill (the one to Taysom Hill was No. 541).
Still, the fact that it was a runaway and not something resembling the overstuffed offensive turkey that was Sunday’s 48-46 Saints loss to the San Francisco 49ers was because of the defense.
The Saints defense that couldn’t get a crucial stop when it needed it against the Niners. The Saints defense that was patched together like a New Orleans side street (if you happen across my rear axle in the Riverbend, drop me an email) with no less than four key starters/contributors out of action.
But what was left of the Saints’ thinned band of defenders was more than up to the test
By halftime, the Saints had given up only 69 yards passing and 17 rushing, a mere 88 yards total, allowing the offense to step out to a commanding 20-0 lead.
“I’m overly excited that our defense was able to come in after a game like we had against the Niners and make our statement known,” said Jordan, by nature an excitable fellow.
No Vonn Bell at safety. No Kiko Alonzo at linebacker. And defensive end Marcus Davenport and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins have been relegated to the injured reserve list, permanent subtractions from the defensive equations the Saints will have to deal with somehow if they want to make that long haul to Miami the first Sunday in February.
But this is a team that has circled the wagons before this season. Last time it was on offense, as the Saints rallied around Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback when Brees was shelved for five games with that thumb injury week two against the Los Angeles Rams.
They went 5-0 then, the rest of the offense, the special teamers, and certainly the defense rising to fill the sizable vacuum left by Brees’ absence. If this turns out to be a championship season, that 5-0 run will be the reason why.
But the state the Saints defense finds itself in and the way it responds may be a close second.
Let’s be real. The Colts aren’t one of the NFL’s offensive steamrollers like the 49ers. But they aren’t the dregs, either. Indianapolis came in ranked a decent 17th in scoring and 21st in total offense.
The Saints overwhelmed them with sticky pass coverage and cement wall-like run stoppers. The Colts managed only 46 yards on the ground and got much of their 159 yards passing with the matter long, long decided.
“We did a lot of things well,” coach Sean Payton said.
“We were able to stop the run early,” Jordan said. “That really set the tone. You know about (Marlon) Mack and all their other running backs. They sort of have running back by committee, and I thought we handled that pretty well.”
The “Colts” didn’t surpass the 100-yard mark in total offense until there was about four minutes left in the third. By the time they managed their lonely score of the night on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jordan Wilkins with just under four minutes left, most of the Who Dats had left the building, trying to get some sleep before the aspirin and closed eyelids with work day facing them Tuesday.
Oh heck, it’s almost Christmas. Just call in sick. I’ll write you a note.
This was the last time Saints fans will see their beloved team in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome until they host a guaranteed home playoff game in January. New Orleans is assured of at least a No. 3 seed in the NFC tournament. Whether it can climb any higher through that thicket of 11-3 teams that also includes San Francisco, Green Bay and Seattle depends much on whether the Saints can now go on the road and come home with wins against Tennessee and Carolina.
And that depends a lot on how this Saints defense, now held together like a Christmas package with adhesive tape, heart and wishful thinking, continues to perform.
But one challenge at a time. This first step certainly was an inspiring start.