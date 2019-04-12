AUGUSTA, Ga. — Talk about your near disasters at the Masters.
A tournament security guard, rushing up to hold back the crowd after Tiger Woods hit a shot from the trees left of the 14th fairway, slipped in the muddy conditions and clipped Woods in the right ankle.
Woods came up limping slightly as he walked toward the fairway but was able to regroup and make a birdie en route to 4-under 68 to tie for sixth, one stroke off the lead at 6 under.
“Accidents happen,” Woods said when asked about the incident by ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi. “You move on. I’m good.”
Pressed by Rinaldi on whether he was physically sound after the incident, Woods smiled and replied: “Other than having four knee surgeries and four back surgeries, I’m great. How you doin’?”
Johnson’s do-over
Even Masters winners sometimes can look like average golfers. Just ask Zach Johnson.
The 2007 champion was taking a practice swing on the 13th tee when his club ticked the ball and sent it skittering a few yards away. By rule, and in agreement with playing partners Ian Poulter and Matt Kuchar, Johnson was able to re-tee without penalty and eventually birdied the hole because he did not intend to make contact.
“Yeah, that was a good one there,” said Johnson, who shot 73 to just make the cut at 3-over 147. “I thought I had done it all, but now I know I’ve done it all.”
Johnson was informed the misfire went viral on the internet.
“I’m sure,” he said.
Lefty’s 100th
Friday’s second round marked the 100th Masters round for three-time green jacket winner Phil Mickelson, though the milestone didn’t produce the score he was hoping for.
Mickelson shot a 1-over 73, but is still in contention in a tie for 12th at 4 under.
“I didn’t drive the ball very well today and that’s going to be my whole key,” Mickelson said. “If I drive it like I did (Thursday) I’m going to have a good week.”
The 2004, 2006 and 2010 champion is making his 27th appearance at Augusta. He has only failed to make the weekend three times.
Woosie is done … again
Ian Woosnam said this time he is done playing in the Masters for good.
The 1991 champion considered retiring from the tournament a couple of years ago but changed his mind after “a telling off from my wife.”
But now?
“No. No, this is the last one,” said Woosnam, 61. “So sad to go.”
Woosnam played in 31 Masters, winning on his fourth try. It was his only top-10 Masters finish, and he has only made the cut once since 2000.
“I just decided to come and play a couple more times, but it doesn’t seem to get any better,” said the Welshman, who shot 80-76—156. “It’s the walking. Maybe if they give me a cart or something I’ll come back … but I don’t think I’ll get that.”
Bernhard is back
Meanwhile, the seemingly ageless Bernhard Langer, also 61, is playing the weekend at the Masters once again.
The two-time Masters champion (1985, 1993) flirted with the cut line but birdied three of the last five holes to shoot 72 and get into a tie for 29th at 1-under 143. The German golfer has now made the cut in four of the last six Masters after missing it six straight years.
Langer’s key? Keeping the ball in the fairway.
“I’m 40 yards behind everybody,” said Langer, playing in his 36th Masters. “If you hit it short you’d better hit it straight, right? Short and crooked would be pretty bad. I’ve been driving it pretty good, yeah.”
Weather watch
Stormy weather interrupted the second round Friday afternoon. The weather could only become more troubling over the weekend.
Saturday morning's forecast calls for a 30-percent chance of rain and some fog. Late Sunday afternoon's forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of rain, along with strong winds.
The Masters has not had to resort to a Sunday finish since 1983.