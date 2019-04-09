AUGUSTA, Ga. — Joni Mitchell once bemoaned urbanization run amok by singing, “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”

At Augusta National Golf Club, they’ve landscaped the parking lot and put up paradise.

A golfing paradise anyway.

The wealthy folks who run the Masters like to part with figures about their tournament about as much as they like to be audited. What it costs to be a member, what the attendance figures are each year and how much CBS and ESPN pay for the TV rights are tightly guarded secrets.

They don’t reveal the tournament purse each year until the event has started. Heck, the only reason you know how much a pimento cheese sandwich costs is because they have to put it on the menu board at the concession stands (it’s $1.50, by the way).

What Augusta National spends to maintain and improve its course are also on a “You don’t need to know” basis. The old answer to the question, “What is the maintenance budget at Augusta National?” is pretty simply, “There is no budget. It’s whatever it takes.” They could plunk down moon rocks for tee markers and it would surprise me not one whit.

Masters notebook: Lafayette's Ted Scott says 'It's an honor to caddy here' AUGUSTA, Ga. — Lafayette native Ted Scott says the Masters is the tournament he will miss most when he retires from caddying one day.

That’s virtually the case when it comes to Augusta National’s ongoing land acquisitions, gobbling up acres and acres on its fringes and freely spending millions in the process.

When I covered my first Masters in 2002, there was a modest but quaint neighborhood across from the course on the north side of Berckmans Road, homes spread out over the gently rolling hills under the towering pines.

Over the years, all but one of those homes has disappeared — the holdout homeowners, Herman and Elizabeth Thacker, reportedly have turned down millions — along with several adjoining businesses along Washington Road, the main Augusta drag that intersects with fabled Magnolia Lane. Cobbling together various reports since 2015, it is estimated Augusta National has spent more than $87 million on land acquisitions on its northern flank, making homes, a music store and a neighboring Pep Boys vanish. The club also reportedly spent another $25 million in 2016 to purchase five acres behind Amen Corner from neighboring Augusta Country Club and to have two of that club’s holes rerouted.

The reason? Augusta National is believed to want to run a perimeter road around its entire course, and it may want to lengthen the par-5 13th hole one day.

Maybe.

One thing that is not a secret is seeing where Augusta National has spent its money.

For the first time, you can glimpse a couple of holes at Augusta Country Club through the trees behind Amen Corner. That’s because a lot of those trees are now gone, cleared out to reroute Augusta Country Club’s holes and perhaps (make that likely) to pave the way to lengthen 13. It’s a little strange, like falling down the rabbit hole in Alice in Wonderland, looking up and seeing a Starbucks sign where you just came from.

The neighborhood across Berckmans Road (minus the Thackers’ place) is gone, replaced during Masters week by acres and acres of patrons parking (first come, first served, but free). Heck, ANGC even loaned the City of Augusta $17 million to reroute Berckmans Road so it could lengthen the par-4 fifth hole.

The fifth, named Magnolia, has been stretched 40 yards to 495 yards on the scorecard, tied with No. 10 for Augusta National’s second-longest par-4 behind the 505-yard 11th. Folks out at No. 5 Monday said, with tee markers all the way back (still rustic little logs and not moon rocks; I checked) it was playing 505 yards, into a stiff wind from an approaching storm front. British Amateur champion Jovan Rebula, Ernie Els’ nephew and a junior at Auburn, hit a drive into that wind that left him about 240 yards to the green. Even a good drive is virtually assured to contend with two enormous bunkers that could be named Sahara and Mojave.

“It’s a monster,” said two-time Masters champion and golf course architect Ben Crenshaw. “I played it (Sunday) and I hit driver and 3-wood and I was still 60-70 yards short of the green.

“I don’t know what I was doing back there.”

Old Berckmans Road used to run right in front of where the new tee is. Now, New Berckmans Road angles away from the course behind a newly planted thicket of trees and azaleas. The transition from last year’s Masters to this looks predictably seamless.

And, in case you’re wondering, they could easily take the fifth tee back another 20 yards if further reaction to players hitting the ball greater and greater distances is required.

The millions Augusta National spent easily accounted for that eventuality.

“Money ain’t everything,” Herman Thacker told the Newark (New Jersey) Star-Ledger in 2016.

Maybe not, but it can buy a significant chunk of paradise where the Pep Boys used to be.