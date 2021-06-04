AUSTIN, Texas — Texas struggled to score runs in the Big 12 tournament, plating just 12 in four games.

If the Southern Jaguars hoped the Longhorns’ offense would continue to slumber, they were sorely disappointed.

Texas, the No. 2 national seed in the NCAA tournament, put on an impressive display of power, overall hitting and strong pitching Friday, rolling to an 11-0 win over Southern in the NCAA Austin regional opener at Disch-Falk Field.

The Jaguars dropped to 20-29 and will play at 1 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game against the loser of Friday’s second game at 6 p.m. between regional No. 2 seed Arizona State (32-20) and No. 3 Fairfield (37-3).

The Longhorns (43-15) pounded out 14 hits, including home runs in the first by Ivan Melendez, his 12th, and Cam Williams in the eighth, his 10th. Every Texas starter had a hit, scored a run or both, leading to a rough, two-inning stay for Southern starter Jacob Snyder (1-3). He gave up six runs before giving way to Wilhelm Allen, a bright spot for the Jaguars with four innings of one-run middle relief.

The 6-0 lead would be more than enough for Texas starter Tristan Stevens (10-3). He threw seven efficient shutout innings, scattering four hits while striking out six with no walks. Palmer Wenzel and Jared Southard each tacked on an inning of scoreless relief to complete the shutout.

Southern hoping ball continues to bounce its way as big underdog at Texas The phrase “That’s baseball” was never more true than it was for Southern when it caught fire to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference tour…

O’Neill Burgos, who hit the game-winning home run for Southern in the SWAC tournament final against Jackson State had a pair of hits and Zavier Moore had a double for the Jaguars.