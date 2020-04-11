This was supposed to be Masters week (April 6-12). So, while we wait for the planned rescheduling of the Masters tournament this fall (Nov. 12-15), we’re recreating one of the seven sandwiches on the concession stand menu at Augusta National Golf Club each day. It’s not the five mother sauces of haute French cuisine, but who knows? This may become a new tradition unlike any other.

In any competition, someone has to finish last.

It’s that way in golf tournaments like the Masters. It’s like that in food fights, too.

Saturday typically brings the third round of a golf tournament. In our little “tournament,” it brings us to the sixth of the seven sandwiches from the Masters’ concession stand menu.

We started with one of the stalwarts, pimento cheese. We’re fittingly saving one of the other stalwarts, egg salad, for Easter Sunday. And in between there have been different popular choices like the Masters Club and Classic Chicken sandwich and Bar-B-Que.

I can’t imagine anyone but the obsessively health conscious counting today’s sandwich, turkey and cheese on wheat, as their favorite. And if you are health conscious, you can always grab fruit or carrot sticks.

At least the turkey and cheese is economical — $2.50 — which if you think about it hard enough is a tribute to golf’s thrifty Scottish roots. It’s sustenance in its most basic sense, leaving you plenty left over to splurge for that imported beer ($5) or Georgia peach ice cream sandwich ($2). That is, if you can find one of those peachy treats before they run out.

Before we run out, check out the remaining Masters TV highlights and replay schedule for the weekend on CBS and the Golf Channel.

SUNDAY: Egg salad

MASTERS TV SCHEDULE

SATURDAY

6 p.m. — Live from the Masters, Golf Channel

SUNDAY

11:30 a.m. — 2019 final round (Tiger Woods champion), CBS

5 p.m. — 2019 Live From the Masters, Golf Channel