For the second straight year, there will be no risk of a Par-3 contest curse at the Masters.
Masters tournament officials announced Monday that the annual Par-3 contest held at Augusta National Golf Club the Wednesday before the major championship begins will not be held because of “social distancing protocols.” A release from the club said it was hoped the event can be resumed in 2022.
The popular event, played on a nine-hole course adjacent to Augusta National’s main course, was also canceled in November when the Masters was held without fans. It was also washed out in 2017 by weather.
Since its inception in 1960, no golfer has won the Par-3 contest and gone on to win the Masters in the same year, giving rise to the notion of a “curse” on the contest’s winner.
Augusta National will still host its two other pre-Masters events, neither of which were held in 2020: the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt youth competition. All will be contested with limited fans in attendance.