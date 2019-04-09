AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tuesday night of Masters week is highlighted by the annual champions dinner, hosted this year by reigning Masters champion and former University High golfer Patrick Reed.
The menu, which was set by Reed, is not exactly for the calorie conscious:
• Caesar or wedge salad
• Bone-in cowboy ribeye (or mountaintrout available by request)
• Macaroni and cheese (smoked gouda and white cheddar)
• Corn crème brulee
• Creamed spinach
• Steamed broccoli
• Tiramisu, vanilla bean crème brulee or chocolate crunch and praline cheesecake for dessert.
Reed was asked if has lost weight since he won the Masters.
“I’ve lost a little because I knew what kind of menu I was putting out there,” said Reed, who said he’s shed 10-12 pounds since last April. Giving a tug to his green jacket, Reed added: “I need to leave a little room to be able to fit back into it.”
The dinner, which is actually called the Masters Club, was started in 1952 by Ben Hogan after the first of his two Masters titles. The event is held every year upstairs in Augusta National’s main clubhouse just outside the champions’ locker room.
Even for a dinner held at one of the world’s most exclusive golf clubs, the guest list is exceptionally restrictive. Only past champions (no wives or girlfriends) and the chairman of Augusta National and the Masters, Fred Ridley, are allowed to attend.