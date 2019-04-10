A look at the 83rd Masters tournament on the eve of Thursday’s opening round:
What’s at stake: The season’s first major championship and perhaps the most prestigious prize in golf: the green jacket
When: Thursday-Sunday
Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia (opened 1933)
Par: 36-36—72, 7,475 yards
Field: 87 players (81 professionals, six amateurs representing 22 countries)
Tournament format: 72 holes stroke play
Cut: Low 50 and ties and any within 10 strokes of the lead advance to the final two rounds
Playoff format: Sudden death, a rotation of holes Nos. 18 and 10
Purse and winner’s share: TBA ($11 million purse in 2017, $1.98 million to the winner)
Defending champion: Patrick Reed (69-66-67-71—273, -15; beat Rickie Fowler by one stroke)
Course record: 63 (Nick Price, third round, 1986; Greg Norman, first round, 1996)
Tournament record: 270 (Tiger Woods, 1997; Jordan Spieth, 2015)
Most wins: 6 (Jack Nicklaus, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986)
Watch The Masters: TV and online coverage (All times CDT)
6:45-7:30 a.m. – Honorary starters: Masters.com
7 a.m.-2 p.m. – Live from The Masters: Golf Channel
7:30-9:30 a.m. – Masters On The Range: Masters.com
8:58 a.m.-6:30 p.m. – Featured group coverage: Masters.com
8:58 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson
10:04 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm
12:38 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day
1 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Amen Corner 4K coverage, DirecTV
9:45 a.m.-5 p.m. – Amen Corner Live: Masters.com
10 a.m.-noon – Masters On The Range: CBS Sports Network
10:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m. – Holes Nos. 15 and 16 4K coverage: DirecTV
10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. – Holes Nos. 15 and 16: Masters.com
2-6:30 p.m. – Round 1 coverage: ESPN, WatchESPN.com, Masters.com
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Live from The Masters: Golf Channel
10:30-10:45 p.m. – Round 1 highlights: CBS
Official website: Masters.com