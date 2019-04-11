A look at the 83rd Masters Tournament heading into Friday’s second round:
Leading: Brooks Koepka, winner of three of his last six major championship appearances, and Bryson DeChambeau. Both shot 6-under par 66s.
Lurking: Phil Mickelson. The three-time Masters winner hit some patented erratic drives, but recovered from a bogey-bogey start to the back nine to play the final seven holes in 5 under.
Shot of the day: From 196 yards out in the left rough, DeChambeau’s second shot to the green on the par-4 18th rolled up and banged off the pin before bouncing inches away for a tap-in birdie.
Where’s Tiger?: Four-time Masters champion Tiger Woods was tied for the lead at one point Thursday afternoon, but bogeyed 17 to shoot a 2 under 70 that has him in a tie for 11th place.
Grand Slam watch: Rory McIlroy, needing a Masters green jacket to become the sixth man to complete the career grand slam, bogeyed 17 and 18 to shoot a 1 over 73 and sink into a tie for 44th.
Warm up the private jet: World No. 1 Justin Rose struggled to a 3 over 75, as did 2015 Masters winner Jordan Spieth, both tied for 63rd. Paul Casey, a trendy pre-tournament pick, failed to record one birdie and finished second-to-last with an 81.
Cut day: The field of 87 players will be reduced to the low 50 and ties following Friday’s second round and anyone within 10 strokes of the lead.
Watch The Masters: TV and online coverage (All times CDT)
7 a.m.-2 p.m. – Live from The Masters: Golf Channel
7:30-9:30 a.m. – Masters On The Range: Masters.com
8:58 a.m.-6:30 p.m. – Featured group coverage: Masters.com
8:58 a.m.: Zach Johnson (74), Ian Poulter (68) and Matt Kuchar (71)
9:53 a.m.: Phil Mickelson (67), Justin Rose (75) and Justin Thomas (73)
12:49 p.m.: Tiger Woods (70), Haotong Li (72) and Jon Rahm (69)
1 p.m.: Rory McIlroy (73), Rickie Fowler (70) and Cameron Smith (70)
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Amen Corner 4K coverage, DirecTV
9:45 a.m.-5 p.m. – Amen Corner Live: Masters.com
10 a.m.-noon – Masters On The Range: CBS Sports Network
10:45 a.m.-5:45 p.m. – Holes Nos. 15 and 16 4K coverage: DirecTV
10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. – Holes Nos. 15 and 16: Masters.com
2-6:30 p.m. – Round 2 coverage: ESPN, WatchESPN.com, Masters.com
6:30-8:30 p.m. – Live from The Masters: Golf Channel
10:30-10:45 p.m. – Round 2 highlights: CBS
The last word: “Should have pulled the flagstick out.”
- DeChambeau, one of the players who most likes to putt with the flagstick in, on his second shot at 18