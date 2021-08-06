• MEL BLOUNT, CB (1989)
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Years at SU: 1967-69
NFL career: Pittsburgh Steelers, 1970-83
Claim to fame: Part of the same draft as fellow Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, Blount was a key piece of Pittsburgh’s famed “Steel Curtain” defense. A prototypical cornerback, Blount was NFL defensive MVP in 1975 and helped the Steelers to their first four Super Bowl titles. Named to the NFL’s 75th anniversary all-time team, Blount was NFL director of player relations from 1983-90.
• AENEAS WILLIAMS, CB/S (2014)
Hometown: New Orleans
Years at SU: 1987-90
NFL career: Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals, 1991-2000; St. Louis Rams, 2001-04
Claim to fame: A product of Fortier High School, Williams led Division I-AA as a senior with 11 interceptions. A third-round pick in 1991, he was a star cornerback for 12 seasons before switching to safety his last two. Williams’ first NFL interception came in his debut against the Rams. He would record 54 more with nine touchdowns. A member of the NFL’s 1990s All-Decade Team.
• HAROLD CARMICHAEL, WR (2020)
Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
Years at SU: 1967-70
NFL career: Philadelphia Eagles, 1971-83; Dallas Cowboys, 1984
Claim to fame: A walk-on at Southern, the 6-foot-8 Carmichael was a modest seventh-round draft pick by the Eagles. He quickly proved his worth, leading Philadelphia in receiving yards seven times and setting a then NFL-record with 127 straight games with a reception from 1972-80. Named to the NFL’s 1970s All-Decade Team.