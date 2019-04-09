AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tee times were released Tuesday morning for the first two rounds of the 2019 Masters tournament.
Reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed will tee off at 9:31 a.m. CDT Thursday and 12:16 p.m. Friday with Webb Simpson and U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland. Four-time Masters winner Tiger Woods goes off at 10:04 a.m. Thursday and 12:49 p.m. Friday with Joh Rahm and Haotong Li.
World No. 1 Justin Rose tees off at 12:49 p.m. Thursday and 9:53 a.m. Friday with three-time Masters champ Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy, trying to win the Masters to complete the career grand slam, goes off at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at 1 p.m. Friday with Rickie Fowler and Cameron Smith.
Here are some key parings with their Thursday and Friday tee times (all times CDT):
8:58 a.m. Thursday/11:54 a.m. Friday: Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau and Henrik Stenson
9:09 a.m. Thursday/12:05 p.m. Friday: Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama and Kyle Stanley
9:31 a.m. Thursday/12:16 p.m. Friday: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland (amateur)
10:04 a.m. Thursday/12:49 p.m. Friday: Tiger Woods, Haotong Li and Jon Rahm
10:15 a.m. Thursday/1 p.m. Friday: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Smith
12:05 p.m. Thursday/8:58 a.m. Friday: Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter and Matt Kuchar
12:27 p.m. Thursday/9:31 a.m. Friday: Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay and Satoshi Kodaira
12:38 p.m. Thursday/9:42 a.m. Friday: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day
12:49 p.m. Thursday/9:53 a.m. Friday: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas
1 p.m. Thursday/10:04 a.m. Friday: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka
