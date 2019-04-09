040919 Masters photo

Rory Mcllroy, left, and Dustin Johnson walk to the 18th green to finish out their practice round for the Masters golf tournament Monday, April 8, 2019, in Augusta, Ga.

 Photo by Curtis Compton, Atlanta Journal Constitution, via The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tee times were released Tuesday morning for the first two rounds of the 2019 Masters tournament.

Reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed will tee off at 9:31 a.m. CDT Thursday and 12:16 p.m. Friday with Webb Simpson and U.S. Amateur champion Viktor Hovland. Four-time Masters winner Tiger Woods goes off at 10:04 a.m. Thursday and 12:49 p.m. Friday with Joh Rahm and Haotong Li.

World No. 1 Justin Rose tees off at 12:49 p.m. Thursday and 9:53 a.m. Friday with three-time Masters champ Phil Mickelson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy, trying to win the Masters to complete the career grand slam, goes off at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at 1 p.m. Friday with Rickie Fowler and Cameron Smith.

Here are some key parings with their Thursday and Friday tee times (all times CDT):

8:58 a.m. Thursday/11:54 a.m. Friday: Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau and Henrik Stenson

9:09 a.m. Thursday/12:05 p.m. Friday: Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama and Kyle Stanley

9:31 a.m. Thursday/12:16 p.m. Friday: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland (amateur)

10:04 a.m. Thursday/12:49 p.m. Friday: Tiger Woods, Haotong Li and Jon Rahm

10:15 a.m. Thursday/1 p.m. Friday: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Cameron Smith

12:05 p.m. Thursday/8:58 a.m. Friday: Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter and Matt Kuchar

12:27 p.m. Thursday/9:31 a.m. Friday: Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay and Satoshi Kodaira

12:38 p.m. Thursday/9:42 a.m. Friday: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day

12:49 p.m. Thursday/9:53 a.m. Friday: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas

1 p.m. Thursday/10:04 a.m. Friday: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey and Brooks Koepka

For the complete list of Masters parings, click here.

